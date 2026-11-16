007 First Light, composed by Joe Henson and Alexis Leon Smith, is nominated for a Grammy in the videogame score category, with the ceremony set for February 7, 2027.

The theme for 007 First Light, composed by Joe Henson and Alexis Leon Smith, is in contention for the Best Score Soundtrack For Videogames and Other Interactive Media category at the Grammy Awards. It competes against four other entries, and the 2027 Grammy Awards take place on February 7, 2027.

PC Gamer writer Andy, who covers the games industry, has listened to the nominated track again and says his first impression still holds. He argues that the theme does not work as a James Bond theme, and he frames his criticism around the 007 First Light composition itself.

Also read Bond fans react to Batman star Pattinson's casting as 007

Why 007 First Light Is in the Grammy Running

The nomination places 007 First Light alongside Ghost of Yotei and Wolverine, plus a Star Wars entry, in the same category. Andy says he has not heard the other tracks in contention, partly because neither Ghost of Yotei nor Wolverine is available on PC.

The Grammy Awards are a music industry award, not a game award. Their videogame category rules state that videogames containing music but not available as stand-alone audio streams or releases are not eligible for consideration.

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That eligibility rule explains why some games that fans might expect to see are absent from the list. A title can be a major release and still be excluded if its music is not sold or streamed separately.

Critic Says the Bond Theme Misses the Mark

Andy's core argument is that 007 First Light is not a good Bond theme. He says Lana Del Rey may be tremendously talented, but that talent is lost in an effort to hit every note without understanding what connects them.

According to the review, the end result is a pale imitation built from a musical stereotype that is easily identifiable as someone trying to sound like a Bond theme. Andy's criticism focuses on the song's lack of a cohesive musical identity rather than on any single moment.

Andy has covered video game news since 2007, when he began writing for The Escapist. He joined PC Gamer in 2014, and his long experience with PC games gives his verdict on the theme a clear point of reference.

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What the Grammy Result Could Mean Next

The central question Andy raises is whether being a bad Bond theme will keep 007 First Light from winning a major music industry award. The answer will come at the 2027 Grammy Awards on February 7, 2027.

For players and fans, the nomination shows that a videogame score can reach the Grammy stage even when a PC Gamer writer publicly rejects its central theme. For the wider industry, the eligibility rule makes clear that music released only inside a game may not qualify at all.

Readers who do not see a favorite game on the list may find the answer in the Grammy eligibility rules rather than in the quality of the game's score. The February 7, 2027 ceremony will show whether the 007 First Light theme can overcome that criticism.