10-part horror series on Netflix: 'The Haunting of Hill House' review

Kaylee Kiara, a TV and film reviewer on social media, shared an atmospheric horror series on TikTok that she says is so good, you'll want to watch all the episodes at once. The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama series based on a Shirley Jackson novel and follows one family across two timelines.

Your next television binge could be a 10-part horror series on Netflix . If you love nothing more than curling up on the sofa on the weekends and diving into a new series, then you’ll know that sometimes, finding a new show to watch isn’t easy.

There are so many programmes to choose from these days, especially when they’re spread out across streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and it can be tough to narrow your choices down. But one TV and film reviewer on social media has shared an atmospheric horror series that she says is so good, you’ll want to watch all the episodes at once.

In a TikTok video, Kaylee Kiara shared three of her favourite ‘10/10’ series that have fewer than 40 episodes, making them perfect for bingeing in just a few sessions. And one of Kaylee’s picks is an underrated gem you can find on Netflix right now.

It’s a series called The Haunting of Hill House, and it has just 10 episodes - meaning you can watch it all in one day if you’re dedicated enough, or finish over a couple of days if sitting down for nearly 10 hours straight isn’t your idea of a good time. The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama series that was created by Mike Flanagan and is loosely based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name.

It follows one family across two timelines, following five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at their old mansion home, Hill House, continue to haunt them in the present day, and flashbacks to an eventful night in 1992, which caused the family to flee the eerie mansion. Kaylee said of the series: ‘Let me tell you, it delivers. On the surface, it’s a haunted house story. But it’s really about a family dealing with grief across two timelines.

Everything is connected, nothing is wasted, and it’s sitting at over 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes for a good reason. ’ Commenters on Kaylee’s video couldn’t help but agree with her assessment of the series, with some even calling it a ‘masterpiece’ and one of the ‘best shows’ they have ever watched. One person said: ‘The Haunting of Hill House is the best thing I have ever watched. ’ Another added: ‘The Haunting of Hill House is 10/10 masterpiece.

’ This article contains affiliate links, we will receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more Free Netflix subscription Get Netflix free with Sky Sky is giving away a free Netflix subscription with its new Sky Stream TV bundles, including the £15 Essential TV plan. This lets members watch live and on-demand TV content without a satellite dish or aerial and includes hit shows like Stranger Things and The Last of Us.

£0 Sky Get the deal here The Haunting of Hill House is unique in that it stars two actors for every character. In the case of the children, there is an adult and a child actor for each timeline, while in the case of the family patriarch Hugh Crain, Timothy Hutton plays the older, current-day version of Hugh, while Henry Thomas - who played Elliott Taylor in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial when he was a child - plays a younger version of Hugh in the flashback scenes.

Other stars of the series include Michiel Huisman as Steven Crain, Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain, Elizabeth Reaser as Shirley Crain, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Luke Crain, Kate Siegel as Theo Crain, and Victoria Pedretti as Nell Crain. The series is one of many created and directed by Mike Flanagan, best known for his horror work.

As well as directing, writing, and editing the 2019 sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, Flanagan also has several limited series on Netflix - many of which use some of the same actors. So, if you watch The Haunting of Hill House and find that you want more of the same, you can also find many other works of his on Netflix, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Haunting of Hill House is available to watch on Netflix now





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