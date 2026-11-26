The Ministry of Defence has written to almost 100,000 veterans from the strategic reserve asking them to update their contact details and prepare for possible call-up, the first mass letter of its kind since the Cold War, as the Government confirmed an £8 billion nuclear submarine maintenance deal and the Defence Secretary admitted regular training was cut to save money.

The Ministry of Defence has sent letters to almost 100,000 veterans warning them to prepare for war, the first mass call-up letter of its kind since the Cold War.

The letters went to the strategic reserve of recently retired soldiers, sailors and aircrew from all three wings of the Armed Forces. Each reservist was asked to update their contact details, share their current skill sets and employment, and was offered voluntary training and large-scale exercises. The Government has been trying to get a grip on where members of the strategic reserve are, having previously lost touch with many of them.

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Defence letters sent to reservists

One message to reservists said: Just because you were once a tank driver, your civilian skills now could be completely different and actually more useful to defence. The letter is believed to be the first of its kind sent since the Cold War era. The MoD said the letters were a practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence, helping reduce the risk of conflict. It added: To prevent the worst, we have to prepare for it.

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In the first instance, that means expanding our capabilities so our adversaries think twice about attacking us. Should that fail, we must ensure that Britain is ready for war. At the same time, the Government confirmed an £8 billion nuclear submarine maintenance deal this morning. Royal Navy submarines will spend less time undergoing maintenance and more time at sea under the deal, which will transform naval base services and modernise ways of working.

But the news came as Wes Streeting admitted that regular army training was cancelled earlier this year due to a lack of money. The Defence Secretary told Times Radio: There were definitely activities that would have taken place this year that now will not ... to balance the books. There was some training exercises, there were a range of other things too. The Conservatives attacked the Government, accusing it of skimping on military training to save cash.

Cancellations draw political criticism

Stuart Anderson, the shadow minister for war readiness and a former British Army soldier, said: Labour want veterans to answer the call, whilst at the same time cancelling training for the regulars and reserves to save cash. Meanwhile, next week they will continue legislating to put Northern Ireland veterans back in the dock.

War readiness is vital but if Labour want veterans like myself, or indeed anyone, to take them seriously they should start by setting out a plan to properly fund defence. Russia fired cruise missiles into Poland last week about 60 miles from where 300 British soldiers were preparing for a mission into Ukraine should Putin ever agree to a ceasefire. The launch coincided with a visit from Mr Streeting.

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Russia linked to GPS interference

MI5 and the MoD this week issued a major alert to British businesses, and the RAF would be moving its fleet of fighter jets into hardened shelters. This week, the source of GPS interference on multiple British and Irish flights earlier this month was discovered to be linked to a Russian warship. The likely source was identified as a Russian warship escorting three cargo ships around 190 miles off the English coast, according to Hexbird.

In late August, the chair of the National Preparedness Commission warned Brits they must take rising global threats seriously and start making plans for an emergency. The warnings came as the Government said Britain must be ready for war in 1,000 days.