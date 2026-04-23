£100,000 of Veterans' Funding Spent on Building Refurbishment

Public funds intended for veteran support activities were largely used for property renovations at a Royal British Legion branch in Northern Ireland, raising concerns about financial management and accountability.

A significant portion of nearly £100,000 in public funds, allocated to support veterans' well-being through activities like crafts, drama, and social gatherings aimed at combating loneliness, was diverted to building renovations, according to internal documents from the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The Tandragee branch in County Armagh received £140,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust (AFCF) to implement three veteran-focused projects. However, internal reports reveal that only £41,000 was directly spent on these intended schemes. The RBL, having conducted its own investigation, has since formally closed the branch.

The AFCF, a charity and public body responsible for distributing funds to support veterans, attributed the misuse of funds to 'poor skills and understanding' in managing public finances, explicitly stating it wasn't a case of deliberate misinformation or fraudulent activity. While acknowledging the issue, the AFCF noted that two of the projects were successfully completed, and the third demonstrated 'positive outcomes' for veterans experiencing loneliness.

The original application from the branch highlighted a partnership with the Tandragee Veterans Support Centre (TVSC), sharing both a building and volunteers. The projects included 'A Golden Stitch in Time' (£35,000) for veterans with mental health issues to learn embroidery, 'Stages of War' (£35,000) to develop and stage a play at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, and 'Tackling Loneliness' (£70,000) offering a hot food delivery service, breakfast club, and cookery classes.

Freedom of Information requests revealed substantial portions of the grants were allocated to property work. Specifically, £31,000 of the £35,000 for 'A Golden Stitch in Time' went towards building expenses, with only 10 veterans trained instead of the proposed 40. Nearly all of the £35,000 for 'Stages of War' was spent on refurbishment, with no documented expenses aligning with the original application.

£8,000 from the 'Tackling Loneliness' fund was paid to the Lyric Theatre, while £34,000 of that £70,000 grant was used for property renovations. The RBL investigation, triggered by funds transferring to the TVSC, confirmed that the majority of the remaining funds were used to refurbish a leased property, including payments to building contractors and suppliers. Notably, a fully stocked bar was installed despite neither organization possessing an alcohol sales license.

Correspondence indicates the AFCF raised concerns about the use of funds for capital costs rather than project activities, requesting assurance from the branch regarding the inappropriate use of funds. The chairman of the TVSC acknowledged in a signed letter that the grant was not spent as intended, with most funding directed towards capital improvements





BBCNewsNI / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Veterans Royal British Legion Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust Funding Misuse Northern Ireland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nationwide £100 Fairer Share payment rule change as millions more set for boostMillions more Virgin Money customers who became Nationwide members will be eligible for the annual £100 Fairer Share payment

Read more »

BBC expert warns of £100 passport mistake after 2026 price risesBBC Morning Live finance expert Laura Pomfret said people could make a big mistake when they order a new passport

Read more »

Aldi's Specialbuy item that 'brings comfort and charm' to gardens for under £100The garden furniture set is set to land in supermarkets ahead of the upcoming warm weekend.

Read more »

West Lothian carer claimed £100 payment from resident was for 'charity donation'The social care worker was found to have acted “outside the scope of your employment” and failed to “maintain professional boundaries”.

Read more »

Shark heavily reduces vacuum with 'amazing suction power even on pet hair' by £100The vacuum's anti-allergen Complete Seal also captures 99.9% of dust and allergens from surfaces, helping your house to feel and smell fresher in the process

Read more »

Garden chair that brings a 'relaxed holiday feel' cut by £100 in Dunelm saleWith warmer weather on the horizon, this comfy hanging chair will make a great addition to your garden.

Read more »