£100 Energy Payment Misses More Than 830,000 Low-Income Households

A new Policy in Practice analysis finds more than 830,000 low-income households will miss out on the £100 energy payment announced in John Healey's Budget.

More than 830,000 low-income households will not benefit from the £100 energy payment announced by John Healey at last week's Budget, according to a new analysis by the think tank Policy in Practice. The payment is aimed at households facing soaring energy costs across Britain, and the analysis highlights gaps in who it will reach.

The Chancellor set aside £2.6 billion for payments of £100 to as many as 20 million households in council tax bands A to D. Healey said the measure, which is partly funded by a fresh levy on banks, would take the pressure off in the coldest months and help people through to the spring.

Also read West Midlands households remain worried over cost of living despite government budget support

Who Qualifies for the Energy Payment

The payment is linked to council tax bands rather than to income or energy use directly. Households in bands A to D qualify, which means the eligibility rules are based on the property a household lives in.

Government estimates suggest the payment will reach only 88 per cent of households in the bottom three income deciles. It is also expected to reach 83 per cent of fuel-stressed households, leaving a significant share of those most affected without the money.

Advertisement

Because the homes in bands A to D are more common in the North and the Midlands than in the South East, the payment is likely to send more money to those regions. Critics say this geographic pattern does not match where need is greatest.

Analysis Reveals Gaps in Council Tax Targeting

Policy in Practice found that 838,000 households currently claiming Council Tax Support will not benefit from the extra help. The study used administrative data from a representative sample of local authorities and was built on the Low Income Family Tracker analytics platform.

The think tank said council tax bands are an imperfect guide to household need. Low-income households can live in larger, higher-band properties and often have little choice over the size or band of the home they are allocated.

Larger families are particularly exposed. The analysis found that a low-income family of five or more people is 1.6 times more likely to live in a property in council tax band E to H than an average low-income household, meaning over 130,000 larger low-income households will miss out this winter.

Policy in Practice also found that 84 per cent of households that will not qualify for the payment live with a disabled person, have children, or are below the poverty line. Many families now share homes to manage costs, which further complicates how council tax bands reflect need.

Advertisement

Campaigners Warn the Measure Falls Short

Deven Ghelani, director of Policy in Practice, said that more than 800,000 low-income families would miss out on this relief from high energy bills. He described the situation as shocking at the best of times and unforgivable during a cost of living crisis, and he urged ministers to do more to help people access support.

The think tank also warned that lower-income households are less likely to pay bills by direct debit, so they will not receive the money automatically. It added that many low-income households are overdrawn, meaning the payment may simply go towards existing debt rather than energy costs.

The concerns come as Ofgem's price cap rose by 3.6 per cent to £1,723 for a typical household on October 1, with a further rise of about 22 per cent forecast in the New Year. Campaigners argue the single £100 payment is too small to shield households from that expected increase.

Ruth Curtice, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, criticised the measures as terribly badly targeted given the catastrophic forecasts for living standards. She said the Budget was relatively small and arguably did not match the scale of the challenges facing Britain.

A Government spokesman said tackling the affordability crisis is the priority and that families are being given immediate breathing space. The spokesman said millions of households will receive £100 towards energy costs from January, alongside plans to make bills fairer, including removing standing charges from gas bills and supporting those in energy debt.