106000 Protesters Clash With Police in France During Anti-Government Act V Demonstration

Police charged crowds in Paris and nationwide as 106000 demonstrators participated in the fifth Saturday of anti-government protests demanding President Macron's resignation.

French security forces deployed tear gas and executed tactical charges against tens of thousands of demonstrators on Saturday, November 14, 2026, during the fifth consecutive week of nationwide anti-government rallies known as Act V. Approximately 106,000 people gathered across the country, including significant crowds in Paris, to express deep dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron and his administration. The protests, which saw clashes between riot police and students, union activists, and Yellow Vest members, resulted in 121 arrests by the end of the day.

National Protests and Police Charges Across France

The Interior Ministry confirmed that disturbances occurred in numerous cities and towns, leading to the detention of 121 individuals. While official counts placed the total turnout at 106,000, student unions estimated the number of participants at 200,000, with nearly 100,000 mobilized in the capital alone. Footage from Paris captured riot-control units engaging with protesters near Place de la Nation on the eastern side of the city, while armored vehicles pursued demonstrators through the streets. Armored officers were seen striking individuals with batons as tensions escalated, drawing criticism for their methods.

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President Macron Faces Resignation Demands and Low Approval

Crowds chanted slogans demanding the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity has dropped to its lowest level since he took office in 2017. A large puppet depicting the president, labeled Lord Macron, was carried through the streets as thousands jeered at police and government officials. The demonstrations have broadened from initial grievances about fuel taxes and the cost of living into a comprehensive movement opposing Mr. Macron's economic policies and governance. The unrest follows a pattern of recurring Saturday protests that have sent shockwaves through the nation, with over 4,000 people taken into custody in the past month.

Police Bill Sparks Controversy Over Legal Immunity

A focal point of the latest demonstrations was a proposed parliamentary bill designed to grant police officers a presumption of legitimate self-defense when using weapons. Adrien, a 20-year-old cello player and volunteer orchestra member, stated that the rally focused on this legislation because it increased fears of impunity among protesters. Backers of the bill, including Marine Le Pen and her hard-right party, argue the law is necessary to protect officers from automatic suspicion of using disproportionate force. Conversely, activists condemn the measure as a license to kill that would make holding security forces accountable for alleged brutality significantly more difficult.

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Student-Led Education Demands and Broader Social Grievances

The movement originally ignited from anger over fuel taxes but has mushroomed into a mass protest encompassing diverse groups, including Black Bloc anarchists and trade unions. Weeks of unrest were initially sparked by a campaign led by high school students calling for an investment of around £9 billion into the education system. Participants nationwide demanded better learning conditions, stronger children's rights, and improved public services. In Bordeaux, 72-year-old Josette, a participant in a brass band, emphasized her gratitude toward the youth for revitalizing the movement and offering hope amidst rising inequality and environmental concerns.

Arrests Increase as Unrest Enters Fifth Consecutive Week

The 121 arrests recorded on Saturday contributed to a total of at least 4,000 detentions during disturbances over the previous four weeks. Hundreds of people have been wounded during these episodes of unrest, with accusations of police brutality and fringe violence complicating the narrative. While some recent rallies remained largely peaceful, the escalation on Saturday highlighted the growing intensity of the conflict between demonstrators and state authorities. The Interior Ministry reported that disturbances had spread to numerous cities, underscoring the widespread nature of the discontent across the French republic.