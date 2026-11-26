Eleven teenagers face charges after a 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a brutal assault in Surfers Paradise. His family urges privacy as he remains in critical condition with no brain activity.

Eleven teenagers now face serious criminal charges in connection with a brutal assault that left a 15-year-old boy from Ripley in a life-threatening condition in Surfers Paradise. The attack occurred just after 3am on Tuesday outside a McDonald's on Cavill Avenue, where the victim was allegedly stomped and kicked by a group of youths. He was discovered by police with severe head and facial injuries and was immediately transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he currently remains unable to breathe on his own.

Court Proceedings and Bail Hearings

Prosecutors have revealed to the courts that the victim suffered no brain activity during his initial hospital assessment, a critical detail highlighted during a bail hearing for one of the accused on Thursday. While eight teenagers from the Brisbane area were initially charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, a further three 17-year-olds were charged on Wednesday, bringing the total number of defendants before the courts to eleven. Detective Acting Inspector Greg Aubort described the incident as a sickening violent assault, noting that nine lives have been irrevocably changed by the events of that night.

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Family Statement and Social Media Trauma

The victim's family issued an emotional statement via Gold Coast Health, expressing how the circulation of violent footage on social media has intensified their distress. They acknowledged the kindness of the local community but explicitly requested privacy as they navigate the challenging days ahead, stating they will not provide further updates out of respect for the ongoing court process. The statement emphasized that their sole focus is supporting their son's recovery, describing the ordeal as incredibly difficult for their family and friends due to the public nature of the attack.

Evidence of Brutality and Medical Status

Video evidence played in court showed the boy being kicked and jumped on by his alleged attackers, with one accused reportedly jumping on the victim's head with both feet. Witnesses described the teenager being ragdolled on the ground after being surrounded by a pack of youths, with the attack allegedly continuing even after he became unconscious. An EEG test conducted on Thursday morning to measure electrical activity in the brain was unsuccessful, and hospital staff plan to attempt the procedure again at a later time.

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Legal Consequences and Community Response

Legal experts and prosecutors have indicated that murder charges are likely to follow if the boy does not recover from his critical condition. Police have called for any witnesses, particularly those with footage of the incident on Cavill Avenue, to come forward as investigators analyze each person's alleged involvement. Meanwhile, Gold Coast father Nick Owen launched a GoFundMe to support the family, drawing on his own traumatic experience after his son was attacked in September.

Next Steps for Justice and Recovery

The courts have granted bail to two of the teens allegedly involved, while four of the initially arrested teenagers were identified as registered Schoolies participants. The investigation remains active as police continue to track down all individuals connected to the group that fled the scene. The victim's family has expressed deep gratitude to the medical staff at Gold Coast University Hospital for their ongoing care, while the community awaits the next legal proceedings that will determine the fate of the eleven charged youths.