Eleven-year-old Evan Grant from Elgin caught a massive 214lb skate in Oban, shattering the 32-year-old British shore-caught record. Read about this incredible fishing achievement.

Eleven-year-old Evan Grant from Elgin has set a new benchmark in juvenile fishing by hooking and landing a massive skate that weighed an estimated 214lb. The extraordinary catch occurred in the coastal waters of Oban in north-west Scotland, marking one of the largest fish ever recorded as being caught by a child anywhere in the United Kingdom. This achievement surpasses the official British shore-caught skate record, which has remained untouched for three decades.

Record-Breaking Skate Caught in Scotland

The core details of the catch reveal the sheer magnitude of the creature Evan Grant managed to bring to shore. The flatfish measured 6ft 4 inches in width and 5ft 6 inches in length, resulting in the staggering estimated weight of 214lb. This specimen dramatically eclipses the previous official record held since 1992, which stood at 169lb 6oz. While no nationwide junior record currently exists, this catch is widely regarded as among the biggest ever landed by a young angler.

Also read North Northamptonshire Council Secures Nearly £300,000 Government Grant for Youth Activities

Evan Grant and Father Team Up for Catch

Mr. Grant, from Elgin, accompanied his son Evan and their local guide, Michael Hannah, on the fishing trip when the incident unfolded. Evan utilized his brand new fishing rod and cast his line into the water, using squid as bait. The initial strike was immediate and powerful, with something taking the bait and pulling 150 yards of line directly from the reel on the very first cast. The event took place after they had waited approximately 40 minutes for a bite.

Michael Hannah Praises Young Angler's Persistence

Michael Hannah, the experienced guide who assisted the pair, highlighted the determination shown by the young boy during the encounter. Hannah noted that Evan dug in and refused to give up the fight despite the immense size of the fish. The guide described the effort as a great achievement for someone so young and suggested that it may be a long time before such a size is bettered. The physical toll was evident, as Evan returned with sore arms but remained buzzing with excitement after the successful haul.

Advertisement

Over an Hour Battle Before Release

The process of bringing the heavy skate to land required significant endurance from the eleven-year-old angler. Evan spent more than an hour working to reel the massive fish ashore against the resistance of the 214lb creature. Once the fish was safely on the beach, it was carefully unhooked and photographed to document the historic catch. Following the documentation, Evan Grant and his companions released the skate back into the sea, ensuring its survival.

Impact on Local Fishing Community

This event has generated significant interest within the local fishing community in Oban and beyond. The combination of the boy's young age, the use of a new rod, and the record-breaking weight of the skate makes this a unique moment in sporting history. The incident underscores the potential for record-breaking achievements even with minimal experience, provided the angler has the stamina and support of experienced companions like Steve Grant and Michael Hannah.