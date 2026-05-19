£12.5m Hamptons-style mansion on Sandbanks goes on market after Harry Redknapp sale

A luxury home in Poole, Dorset, that used to be owned by Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra went on the market for £12.5m, almost double what the couple sold it for almost six years ago.

A waterfront mansion in Sandbanks , which used to be owned by Harry Redknapp , has gone on the market for a whopping £12.5million - almost double what the former Spurs manager sold it for six years ago.

Mr Redknapp and his wife Sandra bought the Solaris for an estimated £4million in 2015. Just five years later, the Redknapps sold the property pocketing £6.8million in the process. Since then, the average UK house price has risen in value by just over 10 per cent, the Solaris has undergone an extensive renovation and remodelling. This saw the entire house converted into a smart home with full app-based control, and a huge aquarium wall added to the main hallway.

The property also boasts an epic wellness suite in the basement and a state-of-the-art cinema room





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Luxury Home Sandbanks Harry Redknapp Spurs Solaris Poole Dorset Provenance Right To Buy Scheme East London

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