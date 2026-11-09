12 Sentenced in £40m Sussex Cocaine Plot After Sea Recovery

Twelve criminals received prison terms for a failed attempt to smuggle 500kg of cocaine into the UK. The National Crime Agency intercepted the drugs off the Sussex coast in August 2024.

Twelve members of an organized crime syndicate have been sentenced following a sophisticated plot to import 500kg of cocaine into the United Kingdom. The operation, which carried an estimated street value of £40m, was dismantled by the National Crime Agency (NCA) after the drugs were recovered from the sea off the Sussex coast. The sentencing took place at Portsmouth Crown Court, marking a significant disruption to the group's efforts to generate massive illegal profits.

Jamieson and Brown Lead Drug Conspiracy

Ringleaders Daniel Jamieson, aged 41, and Sam Brown, aged 33, received the longest sentences for their roles in conspiring to smuggle the Class A drugs. Jamieson was sentenced to 22 years in prison, while Brown received a term of 16 years and six months. NCA Senior Investigating Officer Jules Harriman stated that if the smuggling attempt had succeeded, the toxic drugs would have brought misery and violence to communities across the country. The agency emphasized that the seizure prevented the criminals from recycling these profits into further offending.

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Complex Maritime Recovery Operation

The conspiracy relied on a complex maritime logistics chain involving multiple vessels and accomplices. Jamieson masqueraded as a legitimate businessman and used a false name to purchase a maritime business. This cover allowed him to access the Amma Sigga, a rigid-hulled inflatable boat, specifically to recover the drugs from the water. It is believed that an accomplice crew aboard a container ship dropped the 500kg consignment approximately 40 nautical miles south of the Needles, to the west of the Isle of Wight, in August 2024.

Failed Collection and Subsequent Arrests

The initial collection attempt occurred in the early hours of August 17, 2024, when oil rig worker David Paterson, 49, of Viking Way, Peterhead, sailed from Haslar Marina in Portsmouth. Paterson failed to retrieve the bales because the container ship sailed past him while he was taking navigation directions via WhatsApp from shore-based accomplice Lewis Watts, 37. The haul was successfully retrieved the following day by Adil Nolan, 40, of Maureen Walk, Liverpool, and Carl Powner, 62, of Park Road, Stoke-on-Trent, who set out from Eastbourne Harbour.

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Beach Landing and Further Sentences

NCA officers were waiting to intercept the group when they brought the drugs ashore onto Medmerry Beach near Selsey, West Sussex, on August 19, 2024. Harry Kennedy, 38, had joined the plot on August 18 to help move the cocaine after Sam Brown asked for assistance. Kennedy, who managed a prepaid credit card funding the conspiracy, initially fled to Romania but was extradited back to the UK in May after an NCA investigation. He was sentenced to 9 years imprisonment, while Nolan received 11 years and three months, and Powner received 13 years.

Assisting Charges and Final Outcomes

Five members of the landing party admitted to assisting an organized crime group and received 20 months imprisonment each: Roy Harmer, Neil Pinchbeck, 43, Thomas Stewart, 40, and Ricky Platt, 49. Charlotte Blenman received a suspended sentence of 24 months. David Paterson was sentenced to 14 years for his role in the failed collection. Lewis Watts remains at large, while the NCA confirmed that the loss of the drugs has denied the criminal network the financial resources needed to continue their operations.