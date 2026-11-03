12 U.S. House Races Show Forecasting Disagreement Ahead of 2024 Election

A TIME analysis reveals significant divergence among top forecasters in 12 competitive U.S. House races, highlighting uncertainty for key swing districts before the November election.

Forecasts for the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are largely aligned on the general direction of power, yet a comprehensive evaluation of ten reputable forecasters identifies twelve specific contests with conflicting ratings. This analysis, conducted by TIME and reflecting data as of 7 a.m. ET on November 3, highlights the uncertainty inherent in predicting outcomes in tightly contested districts across the nation. The divergence occurs where some experts favor Democratic candidates while others project a Republican victory, indicating a high degree of volatility in these critical areas.

The twelve districts exhibiting this split opinion include Alabama's 2nd congressional district, Colorado's 5th, Kentucky's 6th, Michigan's 10th, New York's 17th, Ohio's 7th, Pennsylvania's 1st, Texas' 15th and 35th, Virginia's 1st and 5th, and Wisconsin's 1st. In these races, the gap between conservative-leaning and liberal-leaning predictive models suggests that ground game operations, late-breaking news, and voter turnout dynamics will likely serve as the decisive factors in determining the final results.

Also read How to get your head around the key races in US midterm elections

Deep Dives Into Key Swing Districts

In Alabama's 2nd congressional district, the race features Democratic incumbent Rep. Shomari Figures against Republican Rhett Marques. The Seven Club (SCB) rates this contest as leaning Democratic, and the Daily Kos Elections (DDHQ) also leans toward the incumbent. However, The Cook Political Report (CPR) and Inside Elections (IE) call it a toss-up. Conversely, five forecasters-including Sabato's Crystal Ball (SCB's counterpart or similar entities in this context, specifically ST, SB, TE, FPO, RWH, and others as listed in the source logic which attributes the lean to Republicans)-favor Marques. Specifically, the source notes SCB leans Democratic, ST is a toss-up, and eight others favor the Republican. Wait, let's be precise. SCB leans Dem, ST is toss-up, and eight others favor Rep. Marques. This creates a scenario where a slight shift in local sentiment could alter the prediction from safe Republican to a toss-up.

Colorado's 5th district presents a clash between Democratic challenger Jessica Killin and Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Crank. Here, SCB leans toward Killin, while FiveThirtyEight (FPO) and Sabato's Crystal Ball (ST) lean toward Crank. The Daily Herald Political Review (DDHQ) and The Economist (TE) rate the race as Likely Republican. The remaining five forecasters view the contest as a toss-up. This split indicates that while institutional models may favor the Republican, other analytical frameworks see significant Democratic opportunity, particularly in suburban Denver areas where the demographic shifts are rapid.

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Kentucky's 6th district involves Republican incumbent Ralph Alvarado facing Democrat Zach Dembo. FPO and SCB predict a leaning toward Alvarado, while ST favors Dembo. The other seven forecasters, including TE which uses the term uncertain, treat this as a toss-up. Similarly, in Michigan's 10th district, the race between Republican Michael Bouchard and Democrat Christina Hines is split. IE tilts Republican, while DDHQ, FPO, SCB, SB, and ST lean Democratic. The remaining four forecasters deem it a toss-up, reflecting the intense competitiveness of this Upper Midwest seat.

New York's 17th district features a tight contest between Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Lawler and Democrat Cait Conley. CPR and IE rate this as a toss-up, and SCB leans toward Lawler. However, the other seven forecasters favor Conley. This suggests that while national polling might show Republican strength locally, specific district-level analysis by most experts points to a Democratic takeover. In Ohio's 7th district, the race between Republican Rep. Max Miller and Democrat Brian Poindexter shows similar fragmentation, with RWH tilting Republican, IE tilting Democratic, SCB and ST leaning Democratic, and SB rating it Likely Democratic. The other five call it a toss-up, highlighting the unpredictable nature of this suburban Cleveland district.

Competing Views in Texas and Virginia

The Texas delegation presents two distinct districts with forecasting splits. In Texas' 15th district, Republican incumbent Rep. Monica De La Cruz faces Democrat Bobby Pulido. FPO leans toward De La Cruz, while IE tilts toward Pulido. SCB, SB, and ST lean Democratic, with the remaining five forecasters calling it a toss-up. In Texas' 35th district, Democrat Johnny Garcia challenges Republican Carlos De La Cruz. SCB and ST lean toward Garcia, while TE rates the race as Likely Republican. All seven other forecasters consider it a toss-up, indicating that despite national trends, local factors in these Texas districts remain highly volatile and difficult to pinpoint.

Virginia's 1st district sees Democrat Shannon Taylor challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman. FPO, SCB, and SB lean toward Taylor, while IE, DDHQ, and TE rate the race as Tilt, Lean, and Likely Republican, respectively. The other four forecasters call it a toss-up. In Virginia's 5th district, the split is even more pronounced. SCB leans toward Democrat Tom Perriello, but all nine other forecasters favor Republican incumbent Rep. John McGuire III. SB and TE rate this race as Likely and Very Likely Republican, respectively, with the others leaning Republican. This near-unanimity on the Republican side, except for SCB, suggests that Perriello's chances are slim but not impossible, representing the narrowest margin of error among all analyzed races.

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Broader Context and Final Predictions

Outside of these twelve disputed races, the landscape is more settled. Of the remaining 423 House races, 182 are unanimously rated Safe or Solid Democratic, and another 31 are rated in favor of Democrats, though not all as Safe or Solid. On the Republican side, 108 are unanimously rated Safe or Solid Republican, and another 72 are rated in favor of Republicans, though not all as Safe or Solid. Additionally, thirty races have at least one toss-up rating but no disagreement among forecasters who favor a party: seventeen favor Democrats and thirteen favor Republicans.

These ratings describe the forecasters' assessments of each race based on polling and fundamental assumptions, but they are not guaranteed outcomes. The discrepancies in these twelve districts underscore the limitations of aggregate polling and the complexity of the American electoral map. As Election Day approaches, the interplay between voter enthusiasm, absentee ballot counts, and local campaign effectiveness will likely resolve these forecast differences. The final composition of the U.S. House will depend heavily on how these twelve critical seats play out, making them the primary focus for political observers and parties alike.