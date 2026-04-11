12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Jacuzzi Filter Incident in Italian Hotel

A young boy tragically lost his life after being caught in a jacuzzi filter at a hotel in Italy. The incident has prompted an investigation and widespread mourning.

A devastating incident unfolded at the Duca di Montefeltro Hotel in Pennabilli, Italy , over the Easter weekend, claiming the life of a 12-year-old boy. Matteo Brandimarti, who was on vacation with his family, tragically died after being caught in the jacuzzi's filter system. The young boy had been enjoying the hotel's spa facilities on Easter Sunday when the unthinkable happened, leaving his family and the community in mourning.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event. At approximately 10:30 am, Matteo was in the jacuzzi when his leg became trapped in the nozzle of the filter, with the hydromassage function actively running. He was trapped underwater for a significant amount of time before hotel staff were able to intervene. Despite their efforts to shut off the power and the pump, the damage had been done, leading to a desperate race against time to save his life. \Emergency services were immediately called to the scene. Upon arrival, they found Matteo in critical condition and immediately began performing CPR. They managed to restore his heartbeat and arranged for an emergency helicopter to transport him to the hospital. He was placed on life support in the hopes of survival, but the severity of the hypoxia and the resulting brain damage ultimately proved insurmountable. On April 9th, it was announced that Matteo was tragically declared brain dead. This devastating news was met with profound sadness by all who knew him and by the broader community. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and investigators have stated that Matteo was underwater long enough to cause a cardiac arrest and severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen. The local media reported that life support equipment will be removed and the family has consented to organ donation, as announced by their lawyer. Additionally, a possible autopsy is being considered to gather additional insights into the events leading to his passing. \The Prosecutor's Office has commenced an investigation, focusing on potential involuntary manslaughter charges. Presently, no suspects have been identified in the investigation. The spa and the surrounding areas remain closed for the past four days as the investigation continues, gathering all evidence. Spresal, the Local Health Authority's workplace safety and prevention service, has provided a comprehensive report assessing the condition of the jacuzzi system. Their investigation will focus on analyzing any irregularities that may have contributed to the tragedy, particularly the design of the nozzles and vents. Their evaluation will focus on the presence and integrity of protective grilles surrounding these crucial devices. In the wake of the tragedy, Matteo's father shared a photograph of his son on Facebook, prompting a flood of condolences and support from numerous individuals. The outpouring of sympathy reflects the collective grief and sorrow felt by many, with people from around the world sending their prayers and expressing their immense pain regarding this untimely loss. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety protocols and vigilant oversight in recreational facilities, especially those involving water. The community, the family, and all involved will continue to process this immense tragedy. The focus is to support the grieving family and conduct a thorough investigation to prevent such an incident from happening again





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Jacuzzi Italy Accident Death Investigation

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