Police have charged 13 people following a brutal attack on a 15-year-old boy in Surfers Paradise. The victim remains in a coma with severe brain injuries as the community rallies for support.

Queensland Police confirmed on Sunday that they have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a violent assault that occurred on November 24 in Surfers Paradise. The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Ripley, remains in a critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital following the attack that took place just after 3am on Tuesday outside a McDonald's on Cavill Avenue. The latest charges bring the total number of individuals facing criminal proceedings to 13.

Core Details of the November 24 Attack

The incident began when the 15-year-old was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers outside the fast-food restaurant. Witnesses reported that the boy was surrounded by a pack of youths who kicked and stomped on his head. The assault was described by some as the victim being ragdolled on the ground. The violence continued even after the teenager became unconscious, and the group fled the scene only to be quickly tracked down by police.

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The victim was found by officers with critical injuries and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a life-threatening state. He suffered extensive fractures to his face and skull, along with significant bleeding on the brain. Police prosecutor Matt Gilles noted during a bail hearing that the boy was left in a pool of blood on Cavill Avenue. CCTV footage showed the group chasing the victim from Surfers Paradise Beach before tripping him and continuing the assault.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

Police have charged eight teenagers from the Brisbane area with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm each. Three additional 17-year-olds were charged on Wednesday, followed by another 18-year-old on Friday. The most recent charge, issued on Sunday, was against an 18-year-old from Stafford Heights, north Brisbane. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to Southport Magistrates Court on December 17.

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Detention Acting Inspector Greg Aubort described the event as a sickening, violent assault that has irrevocably changed nine lives in minutes. During court proceedings, prosecution highlighted the severity of the victim's injuries, noting a high chance he could die or be permanently disabled. If the teenager does not survive, the charges against the accused are expected to be upgraded to murder.

Real-World Impact and Community Response

The 15-year-old boy remains in a coma on Sunday with no signs of brain activity and an inability to breathe on his own. His family released a statement through the hospital, describing the ordeal as incredibly distressing. They expressed deep gratitude to the medical staff and acknowledged the overwhelming kindness from the local community, stating that messages of support have meant a great deal during this difficult time.

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by Gold Coast father Nick Owen, whose own son was attacked in September. Owen emphasized the stress and trauma associated with such events, especially as the holiday season approaches. The fundraising aims to help the family cover bills while their son recovers from the cowardly attack. Police are continuing to analyze the alleged involvement of each person and are calling for any witnesses with footage of the incident to come forward.