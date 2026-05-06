13-Year-Old Arrested Amid Continued Unrest in Derry as Masked Youths Cause Chaos

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following ongoing unrest in Derry, where masked youths have been involved in repeated disturbances, including the use of fireworks, petrol bombs, and other projectiles against police. The incidents have caused significant disruption and fear in local communities, prompting a police investigation and calls for public cooperation.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following ongoing unrest in a UK city, marking the latest in a series of disturbances involving masked youths in Derry.

The incidents, which have persisted over recent weeks, have seen repeated anti-social behavior, particularly on the evenings of April 20 and 21, and May 4 and 5. The disturbances have primarily occurred in the Bishop Street, The Fountain, and Nailors Row areas, causing significant disruption and fear among local communities.

According to reports from the Irish Mirror, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report at approximately 5:30 pm on Tuesday, May 5, of a group of masked youths gathering. The situation escalated as fireworks were set off and petrol bombs, glass bottles, and masonry were hurled at police vehicles.

Inspector Ferriby of the Derry City and Strabane district stated that Bishop Street was temporarily closed to manage the disorder, further exacerbating the disruption and fear in the area. A 13-year-old boy was apprehended on suspicion of riotous behavior and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police have launched an investigation to identify all individuals involved and have vowed to take action against anyone found to have committed offenses.

Inspector Ferriby emphasized the ongoing efforts to address the situation, urging anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV, or other footage, to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 05/05/26. Alternatively, reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the local community, prompting calls for increased vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to prevent further disturbances





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Derry Unrest Masked Youths 13-Year-Old Arrest Riotous Behavior Police Investigation

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