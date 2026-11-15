14 Premises Earn Top Food Hygiene Ratings in Leeds Area

Fourteen care and catering venues in Leeds received perfect five-star food hygiene ratings after rigorous inspections in late October and early November 2026.

Fourteen care and catering venues in the Leeds area have been awarded the maximum five-star food hygiene rating following recent inspections by local authorities. The awards highlight a high standard of food safety management and hygiene practices across nurseries, residential homes, and churches.

Five-Star Rating System Explained

The Food Standards Agency and local councils use a five-point scale to rate food businesses, with five being very good and zero requiring immediate action. Inspectors evaluate premises based on food handling procedures, the physical condition of the building, and the effectiveness of food safety management systems.

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A five-star rating indicates that the business meets all legal requirements and has high standards of food hygiene. It demonstrates that the management is proactive in ensuring food safety and that the premises are clean and well-maintained.

Nurseries Lead Hygiene Standards

Several early years settings have achieved perfect scores, reflecting their commitment to child safety. Partou Acorns In Adel Day Nursery and Preschool received its five-star rating after a routine inspection on November 5, 2026. The facility manages food for young children and must adhere to strict hygiene protocols.

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Partou Lidgett Lane Day Nursery And Pre School also secured the top score following a visit on November 6, 2026. Children's Corner Leeds Dock was awarded five stars after an inspection on November 3, 2026. These results show consistent excellence across multiple locations operated by different providers.

Emmanuel Baptist Church Pre School achieved a five-star rating on November 9, 2026. Catering Leeds, operating out of the Meanwood Childrens Centre, received its maximum score on November 11, 2026. These results underscore the importance of food safety in environments where vulnerable groups, such as young children, are served.

Residential Homes Excel in Safety

Care homes are also demonstrating high standards in food hygiene management. Adel Grange Residential Home was awarded a five-star rating following an inspection on October 20, 2026. The home provides meals for elderly residents, requiring careful handling of ingredients and strict adherence to temperature controls.

The rating reflects the home's ability to maintain a clean environment and manage food safety risks effectively. This is particularly important for residents who may have compromised immune systems or specific dietary needs.

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Inspection Dates and Impact

The inspections for these fourteen premises took place between October 20 and November 11, 2026. The dates are now fixed, allowing the public to verify the timeliness of the results.

These ratings are publicly accessible and help consumers make informed decisions about where they eat or where their loved ones receive care. A five-star rating is a strong indicator of trustworthiness and operational excellence.

The authorities will continue to monitor these premises through routine and unannounced visits. Any drop in standards will result in a lower rating, ensuring that high standards are maintained over time.