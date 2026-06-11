14-year-old schoolgirl arrested after teacher was stabbed in neck at Manchester school

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested after a teacher was stabbed in the neck at a school in Manchester. The incident occurred at the Co-op Academy in Blackley, where a teacher was stabbed in the neck as he heroically shielded pupils from a girl allegedly attacking students with a knife. A girl and a boy, both 14, and a 27-year-old male staff member were taken to hospital after the incident, but all three have since been released after being assessed. The school went into lockdown, and the girl tried to get outside the classroom to attack other kids but was held back by other teachers. The teacher was stabbed as he tried to wrestle a knife from a student.

A 14-year-old schoolgirl arrested after a teacher was stabbed in the neck at a school in Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The incident occurred at the Co-op Academy in Blackley, where a teacher was stabbed in the neck as he heroically shielded pupils from a girl allegedly attacking students with a knife. A girl and a boy, both 14, and a 27-year-old male staff member were taken to hospital after the incident, but all three have since been released after being assessed.

Staff at the school quickly detained a girl to ensure no further harm came to students or staff before officers arrived. The school went into lockdown, and the girl tried to get outside the classroom to attack other kids but was held back by other teachers. The teacher was stabbed as he tried to wrestle a knife from a student.

The school has been closed for the rest of the day, and parents and carers have been contacted to obtain permission for children to leave the site





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Schoolgirl Arrested Teacher Stabbed In Neck Co-Op Academy In Blackley Girl Allegedly Attacking Students Knife Attack Lockdown Teacher Heroically Shielding Pupils Girl Tried To Get Outside The Classroom Staff Detained A Girl Teacher Stabbed As He Tried To Wrestle A Knife Girl Was Held Back By Other Teachers School Closed For The Rest Of The Day Parents And Carers Contacted To Obtain Permiss

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