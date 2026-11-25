A 15-year-old boy faces permanent disability or death after a brutal assault on Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise, with 11 teenagers charged.

A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical, life-threatening condition at Gold Coast University Hospital following a brutal violent assault on Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise. Prosecutors have warned that if the victim survives, he will likely suffer permanent physical disability due to the severity of the injuries sustained during the attack. The incident occurred just after 3am on Tuesday when the teenager was allegedly targeted by a group of youths outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Victim Sustains Critical Head And Facial Trauma

The 15-year-old victim from Ripley was discovered by police with critical injuries and was immediately transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for emergency care. Police prosecutor Matt Gilles stated that the boy is currently in an induced coma with extensive fractures to his face and skull, alongside significant bleeding on the brain. The medical prognosis is grim, with authorities confirming a high chance that the victim could die or be left permanently disabled as a direct result of this assault.

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11 Teenagers Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm

Authorities have charged 11 teenagers in total, all from the Brisbane area, with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. Initially, eight teenagers were arrested and charged after being tracked down quickly by police following the incident. On Wednesday, a further three 17-year-olds were charged, bringing the total number of defendants appearing before the courts to 11. During a bail hearing at Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the prosecution detailed that the victim was left in a pool of blood on Cavill Avenue.

Video evidence played in court captured the horrifying moment the boy was kicked and jumped on by his alleged attackers. One of the accused was reportedly seen jumping on the victim's head with both feet while he was on the ground. A Good Samaritan attempted to intervene to stop the violence but was assaulted by the group. CCTV footage emerged showing the group chasing the boy from Surfers Paradise Beach towards the McDonald's location following an initial attack, where they tripped him and continued the brutal assault even after he became unconscious.

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Bail Granted To Two Suspects Amidst Public Outcry

Two of the teens accused of bashing the teenager have been granted bail, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and police officials. Detective Acting Inspector Greg Aubort described the incident as a sickening and violent assault that has irrevocably changed the lives of nine individuals in a matter of minutes. Police confirmed that four of the eight teenagers initially arrested were registered Schoolies participants, highlighting the ongoing issues with youth violence during the Schoolies Week period on the Gold Coast.

Community Launches Fund To Support Attacked Boy

In response to the tragedy, Gold Coast father Nick Owen has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the victim's family. Owen, whose own 16-year-old son Ryder was brutally attacked by a group of youths over a stolen vape in September, understands the traumatic nature of such events. He emphasized the difficulty of the holiday season and urged the community to help the family cover bills while their son recovers from the cowardly attack. Police are continuing to investigate and have called for any witnesses, particularly those with footage of the Surfers Paradise incident, to come forward.