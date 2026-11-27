Queensland Police launch internal probe as 15-year-old victim suffers brain injury following alleged racially motivated assault by teens at Schoolies event.

Queensland Police have initiated an internal investigation into their operational response following a severe assault on a 15-year-old boy in Surfers Paradise during the Schoolies season. The teenager remains fighting for his life after being attacked outside a McDonald's restaurant on Cavill Avenue just after 3am on Tuesday. He was discovered with critical head and facial injuries and was immediately transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Details of the Assault and Arrests

The incident occurred on the promenade, a location described by sources as the epicenter of activity during the event. According to police sources, the victim was targeted after racial slurs were exchanged. The younger members of the attacking group then contacted older associates, who were later captured on CCTV driving from the nearby suburb of Broadbeach. Upon arriving at the scene, the group allegedly ran at the victim and initiated a violent assault.

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Witnesses reported that the teens surrounded the boy, kicking and stomping on his head while he was on the ground. One account described the victim being 'ragdolled' during the attack, which continued even after he lost consciousness. A police source noted that one of the main perpetrators attempted to disguise himself before arrest, even cutting off his hair in the process.

Police quickly tracked down the group that fled the scene. Eight teenagers from the Brisbane area have been charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. A further four males have been charged, bringing the total number of individuals appearing before the courts to twelve. The group is predominantly composed of males aged between 17 and 19.

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Court Proceedings and Principal Offender

On Thursday, the Southport Magistrates Court heard allegations regarding Zion Pisia, aged 18, who is described by police as a principal offender in the assault. Prosecutor Matt Gilles stated that Pisia allegedly threw the first punch and later participated in stomping and kicking the victim. Pisia's lawyer, Ashkan Tai, did not dispute his client's active involvement but disagreed with the characterization of him as the principal offender.

Pisia originally intended to apply for bail but withdrew the application after the Magistrate indicated an intention to refuse release given the victim's critical state. Other accused individuals, including Kailen Searson, aged 19, and Maison Falono Tie, aged 18, have also been charged and refused bail. Marley Dyer-Booker, aged 18, faces similar charges. On Friday, police confirmed that an 18-year-old man from Wavell Heights was charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two 17-year-old boys have been released on bail under strict conditions. The remaining individuals cannot be named due to legal restrictions protecting the identity of minors involved in the proceedings.

Medical Condition and Legal Consequences

The victim's condition remains dire. The Gold Coast Bulletin reports that he cannot breathe on his own and has shown no brain activity. An Electroencephalogram (EEG) test, which measures electrical activity in the brain, was conducted on Thursday morning but was unsuccessful. Hospital staff plan to attempt the test again at a later time.

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Murder charges are likely to follow if the boy does not recover. Pisia's legal representative stated that his client recognizes the seriousness of the situation and is praying for the victim's recovery. A family spokesperson expressed disappointment regarding the recent bail decisions for some of the accused.

Internal Police Investigation and Response

The assault has triggered a review of police deployment strategies in the area. A police source criticized the lack of officers stationed in the immediate zone where the incident occurred, stating that extra resources were allocated specifically for such events but were not utilized effectively to prevent or respond to the crime.

Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that investigations remain ongoing but declined to comment on specific operational details. The spokesman emphasized that the force has sufficient resources in place to meet the safety requirements for school leavers and the broader community. The force continues to collaborate with government agencies to ensure public safety.