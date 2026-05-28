15-year-old girl swept out to sea by giant wave, mother and passer-by died trying to save her

A 15-year-old girl was swept out to sea by a giant wave while posing for photos with her mother and a passer-by. The three tragically died while trying to save the girl. The incident occurred in terrible January conditions with the North Sea being very rough and rocks being thrown onto the promenade by the strength of the 12ft waves.

A 15-year-old girl was swept out to sea 'in the blink of an eye' by a giant wave as she posed for photos before her mother and a passer-by died trying to save her.

The incident occurred in terrible January conditions, with the North Sea being very rough and rocks being thrown onto the promenade by the strength of the 12ft waves. The girl, Grace Keeling, was visiting Withernsea with her best friend, mother, and family dog Lulu to go for a walk on the beach. The tide was in, and the three tragically died on January 2





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Accident Giant Wave North Sea Rough Sea Conditions Withernsea Pier Towers Penny Arcade Castle-Like Landmark Tide In Professional Fisherman Rescue Attempts RNLI Coastguard Police Officers Fire And Rescue Commercial Slipway

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