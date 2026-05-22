15 Years After a Promising TV Executive's Murder in a Love Triangle, His Sister Still Waits for a Respite from His Agony

The murder of British TV executive Gagandip Singh has raised complex and unsettling questions about the dynamics of a love triangle going south after his death in February 2011, triggered by vengeful motives from a friend he had befriended on Facebook. The case has held a significant place in the memories of the family still waiting for resilience to the lingering trauma. The story weaves a backdrop of the devout Sikh community, where honour and purity have a central role. As the review highlights, it is a tale of friendship and betrayal, with a resemblance to the notion of a 'honeytrap'. The trio were deeply in love and friendship, but their love triangle soon turned against each other. Adding to the horror of what happened to the family's dignity was the lack of action wave by Mundill Mahil, whom Singh had harbored deep hopes knowing her as a fellow Sikh who had befriended him on Facebook. As he recounted to his sister that his friendship with Mahil was a source of support in the aftermath of his father's murder. Consequently, she later proved to be a major factor inciting the murder of her former love interest and a part of a broader love triangle.

He was just 21 and a budding TV executive. She was a beautiful 19-year-old medical student with whom he’d fallen desperately in love. In February 2011 Gagandip Singh drove off from his family's house in south-east London to Brighton to visit her.

He would never come home.

‘I remember Mum saying he wasn’t exactly dressed for a party because he was wearing a hoodie,’ says his sister, Amandip Singh, recalling how he’d told their mother he was going to a party and would be home late. The following morning Singh’s body was discovered in the boot of the burnt-out Mercedes he had borrowed from his sister to make the 62-mile journey. He had been brutally beaten before being dumped in the car and set alight.

This revelation would be shattering enough for any family but the true story was darker still





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