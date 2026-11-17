A Russian military Antonov An-12 transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo region, killing all 17 people on board. The plane caught fire mid-air near Yagunovo village.

A military Antonov An-12 transport aircraft crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 17 people on board. Local Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed the location of the tragedy near the village of Yagunovo. Visual evidence suggested the Soviet-era plane plunged into the ground before erupting in a fireball. Emergency services have begun working at the remote crash site in freezing conditions.

Witness Accounts of Mid-Air Engine Failure

Residents described a terrifying sequence of events leading to the disaster. One witness stated the aircraft fell like a stone after catching fire in the sky. Another observer reported seeing the plane dive nose-first after an engine ignited. Reports indicate the engine fire caused a steep descent into the snowy terrain. The crash occurred in darkness with temperatures around minus 5C.

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Official Response and Crash Site Details

Governor Ilya Seredyuk traveled to the scene to oversee the initial response efforts. He stated that the region is providing necessary assistance to the victims' families. A fire that broke out following the impact has since been extinguished. The crash site was located 1,850 miles east of Moscow. No initial report detailed the specific mission of the doomed flight.

Victim Count and Aircraft History

The Kremlin-loyal Readovka news outlet confirmed six crew members and a dozen passengers were on board. All 17 individuals aboard the aircraft are feared dead. The Antonov An-12 was a Soviet-era transport plane likely aged between 53 and 69 years. The aircraft was flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk region. Kansk is home to the major Kansk-Dalny military airbase. The base houses MiG-31 interceptor jets used in the war in Ukraine.

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Geographic Context of the Tragedy

The incident occurred approximately 2,100 miles from the active battlefields. This distance highlights the vast geographic spread of Russian military logistics. The route connected the unofficial capital of Siberia with a strategic airbase. Investigators have not yet released specific details regarding the technical cause. The exact nature of the mechanical failure remains under review.

Immediate Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are currently working to identify the victims and recover personal effects. The remote location of Yagunovo complicates the recovery and investigation process. No further details regarding the passengers' identities have been released. The tragedy has drawn attention to the age of Russia's remaining military fleet. More information is expected as the investigation proceeds.