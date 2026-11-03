17-Year-Old Co-Pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras Died in Florida Jet Crash

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 17-year-old licensed co-pilot, was among the nine killed when her Learjet crashed near West Palm Beach, Florida, near Mar-a-Lago.

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a twenty-year-old co-pilot who earned her aviation license at the remarkably young age of seventeen, was killed in a fatal aircraft accident that occurred in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Learjet carrying nine people on board plummeted to the ground near the Mar-a-Lago country club, which belongs to Donald Trump, on Sunday. Filgueiras, who had been trained in aviation by her hobbyist father, was operating the aircraft when the disaster struck, leaving a massive crater and damaging nearby infrastructure. Federal authorities have launched an immediate investigation into the precise causes of the crash, while her heartbroken mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed to The New York Times that her daughter was behind the controls during the final moments of the flight.

Co-Pilot Background and Training History

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras grew up in Palm Beach County and demonstrated a profound passion for flight that began well before she reached adulthood. Her father, Allan Gilgueiras, is a recreational pilot who personally taught her the fundamentals of aviation, fostering a deep connection to the skies from a young age. According to reports from her mother, Filgueiras used to spend hours watching planes take off from the Boca Raton Airport, an early indicator of her future career path. She attended Ground School, a rigorous theoretical training program, and completed the required forty hours of flight time with an instructor and ten hours of solo piloting before securing her Private Pilot's License in 2023.

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Personal Ambitions and Family Perspectives

Even while she was a senior at West Boca Raton High School, Filgueiras spoke publicly about her unique achievement, noting that she had earned her pilot's permit before she learned to drive a car. She told local news station CBS12 in October 2023 that she enjoyed being different and found it cool that she could fly planes despite not having a driver's license at the time. Her mother, Camila Corteleti, expressed a mix of pride and sorrow, stating that while she wanted her daughter to live her dream, she always feared that those ambitions would eventually take her away. Corteleti described her daughter as someone who loved the freedom of seeing the world from the top, a sentiment echoed on social media where relatives celebrated her achievements with photos of aircraft wings over cloudy skies.

Flight Details and Crash Circumstances

The commercial business jet, valued at approximately $2 million, was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it tragically went down just eight miles from Mar-a-Lago. Horrifying audio recordings recovered from the crash site reveal the terrifying final moments of the flight, with the co-pilot heard reciting the Lord's Prayer. During this time, Filgueiras could be heard reporting that the Learjet 60 had banked sixty degrees, indicating that the aircraft was flying sideways as it lost control. The plane subsequently crashed in a fireball by the side of the road, resulting in the deaths of all nine individuals on board, including the pilot and the young co-pilot.

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Aviation Analysis and Official Investigation

Experts in the aviation industry have speculated that the jet may have encountered a phenomenon known as coffin corner while attempting to climb above two storm systems, referred to as cells. This dangerous atmospheric condition occurs when the minimum safe speed and maximum safe speed of a jet converge into a very narrow range at high altitudes, making it extremely difficult for pilots to maintain control. If the aircraft flies too slowly or too quickly in this zone, it can stall and become uncontrollable within seconds. Initial reports have pointed to stormy weather as a potential contributing factor to the incident, though the National Transportation Safety Board and other federal authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the definitive cause.

Stakeholder Roles and Next Procedural Steps

Filgueiras was employed by Upper Jets, a private charter firm based in Fort Lauderdale, at the time of the accident. While the identities of the other eight passengers have not yet been released to the public, officials are preparing to hold a press conference to share more detailed information. The crash has drawn significant attention due to its proximity to a prominent political residence and the young age of the co-pilot involved. As the investigation proceeds, authorities will focus on analyzing the flight data recorders and the voice recordings to understand how the aircraft entered the stall condition that led to the catastrophic failure.