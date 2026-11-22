Nineteen people were hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after worshippers collapsed during a service at a castle chapel in Bavaria's Allgaeu region, Germany.

Nineteen individuals, including two children, were transported to hospitals in Bavaria following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a castle chapel during a religious service in Germany. The incident occurred in the Allgäu region, where emergency responders discovered dangerously high levels of the odorless gas inside the building, leading to the collapse of several worshippers and requiring a massive multi-agency response to ensure public safety.

Timeline and Emergency Response Actions

Police in Kempten reported that the alarm was raised at approximately 10:50 AM on Sunday after several attendees suddenly collapsed during a service conducted by the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter. Sohrab Taheri-Sohi, a spokesman for the Bavarian Red Cross, confirmed that more than 50 people were affected by the incident, with the initial symptoms including breathing difficulties and nausea. Emergency services, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers, deployed over 120 workers to the scene, while a rescue helicopter was also dispatched to assist with medical evacuations.

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Source Identified as Malfunctioning Heater

Investigators have identified the cause as a heating system bought only weeks prior that malfunctioned after being activated several hours before the morning service. A 70-year-old church official switched on the device at around 6:00 AM to warm the chapel, but the heater's automatic shut-off mechanism failed to activate due to either a technical defect or an operating error. Kempten Police stated that this failure allowed carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that prevents blood from carrying sufficient oxygen, to accumulate to lethal levels within the enclosed space.

Clinical Impact and Patient Conditions

The health consequences for the attendees were severe, with four individuals admitted in critical condition while the remaining 15 suffered from varying degrees of poisoning. Carbon monoxide exposure can lead to unconsciousness, permanent organ damage, or death, making the rapid intervention of medical teams essential for survival. The worshippers began feeling unwell mid-service, prompting the immediate evacuation that saved many lives before the gas concentration reached fatal thresholds for the majority of the congregation.

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Precedent of Safety Scare in Hattingen

This event mirrors a notable incident in 2019 in Hattingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, where a swingers club was evacuated due to suspected carbon monoxide levels during a party. In that case, authorities reported that around 300 guests were safely brought out, with approximately 10 requiring medical treatment for symptoms similar to those seen in Bavaria. Firefighters initially detected signs pointing to carbon monoxide, but subsequent inspections by gasworkers found no dangerous levels in the air once the building was cleared.

Investigation and Future Safety Protocols

Authorities are currently reviewing the safety mechanisms of heating systems in older buildings to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The failure of the safety sensor in the Allgäu chapel highlights the critical importance of regular maintenance and proper operation of heating equipment in spaces with poor ventilation. As investigations continue, local officials are urging building owners to verify the functionality of automatic shut-off devices in all heating units to ensure the continued safety of occupants in churches and public venues.