19‑Year‑Old Arrested After 16‑Year‑Old Florida Girl's Murder

Florida authorities arrested Robert Anthony Timmons, 19, after the fatal shooting of 16‑year‑old Victoria Perez. The case exposes a toxic relationship and a grim disposal of the victim's body, while the court continues to process preliminary hearings.

Police in Pasco County, Florida, arrested 19‑year‑old Robert Anthony Timmons on Monday after the discovery of the body of 16‑year‑old Victoria Perez near her apartment complex. Timmons is charged with first‑degree pre‑meditated murder following allegations that he shot Perez in the head during an argument and disposed of her remains fifteen feet from a roadway.

How the Incident Unfolded

The timeline began on Sunday evening when Victoria's family reported her missing at approximately 7:00 p.m. Authorities released a photo of the girl and urged the public to assist in locating her. Within the morning hours, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area in Spring Hill at 11:24 a.m. The body was promptly identified as Perez.

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Surveillance footage shown to investigators indicated that Perez had entered a vehicle belonging to Timmons before the fatal confrontation. The sheriff's office concluded that the couple argued inside the car, leading Timmons to shoot Perez with a firearm. He then transported the body to a property near the apartment complex, where it was left near the road before he departed.

Stakeholders and Their Perspectives

Pasco Sheriff Jeff Harrington stated that the victim's parents had expressed concerns about the toxic nature of the relationship between Perez and Timmons. Harrington added that the parents had attempted to shield their daughter from this environment.

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Timmons initially denied knowledge of Perez's whereabouts but later admitted to the killing. When summoned before Judge Mary Handsel, he described his condition as "not the best." The case is set for a follow‑up hearing on Friday.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The police have not disclosed how Timmons obtained the gun used in the murder. Officers continue a search for the firearm, involving the PSO Dive & Underwater Recovery Team, as it may have been discarded in a nearby body of water.

In response to the tragedy, Victoria's mother, Vicky Concepcion, organized a vigil at Lake Lisa Park and launched a fundraising page to cover funeral expenses. To date, donations have reached $7,537, reflecting the community's support for the family.

The case underscores the severe consequences of unhealthy relationships and highlights the role of law enforcement in promptly addressing homicide investigations within Florida's jurisdictions.