19-Year-Old Faces Rare Brain Tumor Battle After Doctors Missed Initial Symptoms

Ella-Louise Moroney, 19, is fighting a rare and aggressive brain tumor after her symptoms were initially dismissed by doctors. Her story highlights the importance of persistent advocacy and thorough medical investigations.

At the tender age of 19, Ella-Louise Moroney should be experiencing the joys of early adulthood, filled with the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and the anticipation of a bright future. Instead, this young woman from Peterborough is facing a harrowing reality—a devastating diagnosis that was nearly overlooked by medical professionals.

Just a month ago, the former early years worker was informed she had an aggressive, cancerous brain tumor, with a prognosis that, without immediate surgery, offered only weeks to live. Her path to diagnosis was a challenging ordeal, marked by multiple dismissals and a struggle to be taken seriously. The severity of her condition, coupled with the rarity of her tumor, has created a complex and daunting treatment journey. Before the ultimate confirmation of her condition, the young woman was sent home from hospital twice, after having been experiencing debilitating migraines for a couple of months. Initially, she was prescribed painkillers and other medications. This was followed by a series of events including loss of appetite and confusion. When the family decided to take the case seriously, the mother pushed for further investigation. It was this persistence that finally led to a scan, which confirmed the family’s worst fears: a rapidly growing, highly malignant tumor in her frontal lobe. Even after this pivotal discovery, there were further attempts to discharge her. The treatment is now very challenging. \Adding to the complexities, the specific type of tumor Ms. Moroney is battling is exceptionally rare, leaving her consultant and oncologist without prior experience in treating this form of cancer. This lack of familiarity underscores the difficulty of her situation, further compounded by the aggressive nature of the tumor itself. In response to the mounting costs associated with her treatment, including medical devices and travel expenses for numerous appointments, her sister, Deanne Moroney, launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide crucial financial support. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ms. Moroney shared her story of persistent symptoms and repeated dismissals, which ultimately resulted in a prolonged and frightening medical ordeal, with no clearly defined endpoint. She recounted her initial hospital visit in late January, when she was sent home with medication for migraines that she had been suffering with since the previous summer. Despite subsequent visits to the hospital with similar symptoms, she was again sent home. It was her mother's intuition and insistence on further investigation that eventually led to the crucial scan. This revealed the extent of her condition. The young lady revealed how she was being kept in the hospital and was told by doctors she could be sent home soon. It was at this point that her mother intervened, and demanded she would stay in the hospital for further investigations. In the end, it was her mother who secured a scan, and it was only then that the doctors decided to investigate. \After her diagnosis, Ella-Louise was moved to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she received further care and even more devastating news. At Addenbrooke's, doctors informed her that without immediate surgery, she had only a month to live. Fortunately, the surgery was performed on February 17th. The tumor was removed, but a biopsy later confirmed the worst—a Grade 4 atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor (AT/RT) in her frontal lobe. This aggressive, fast-growing cancer is exceedingly rare in adults, with a higher prevalence among children under the age of five. Despite the successful removal of most of the tumor, Ms. Moroney now faces the challenges of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She emphasizes the rarity of her condition, and how uncommon it is for young adults in her age group, reinforcing the challenges ahead. Despite the difficulties, Ms. Moroney is determined to maintain a positive attitude and is currently having her eggs harvested for future use. The treatment will continue with a challenging course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Her story is a poignant reminder of the importance of persistent advocacy, the need for thorough medical investigations, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. This case emphasizes the critical role of early and accurate diagnosis, particularly for rare and aggressive forms of cancer, which often require specialized treatment and care. The community has responded in kind, with a GoFundMe campaign to help with her expenses





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