19-year-old woman fatally shot at house in Finchley

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a house in Finchley in the early hours of Monday morning. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a house in Finchley in the early hours of Monday morning. Police were called to Dale Grove, North London , at around 12.15am on June 8 after paramedics from the London Ambulance Service reported hearing gunshots at the address.

Emergency services attended the scene, but despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced dead. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made, and detectives say enquiries are ongoing as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: Our thoughts are with the young woman's family at this incredibly difficult time as they begin to come to terms with their loss. We understand the concern this incident will cause within the community. While our enquiries are ongoing, residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days, and I encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, particularly those with doorbell or dashcam footage from around midnight in or near Dale Grove. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 34/8JUN. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. A formal identification and post-mortem examination will take place in due course





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Fatal Shooting Finchley London Police Investigation Witness Appeal

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