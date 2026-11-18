Police investigate the theft of the historic 1948 Caulfield Cup from Caulfield Racecourse. The incident follows the alleged robbery of three Makybe Diva trophies from Flemington.

The 1948 Caulfield Cup trophy, a significant piece of Australian racing history, has been confirmed stolen from the Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne. This high-profile theft occurred shortly after a separate incident where three irreplaceable Melbourne Cup trophies were allegedly taken from the nearby Flemington Racecourse. The removal of this historic award has prompted an active criminal investigation by Victoria Police and resulted in strict media blackouts for the host organization.

Theft Details and Secure Display Conditions

A spokesman for the Melbourne Racing Club provided initial details to ABC News, confirming that the 1948 Caulfield Cup was taken from a secure section of the venue that was previously closed to the general public. Alongside the prized silverware, thieves reportedly stole several bottles of wine and other items classified as having low monetary value. The club was explicitly requested by Victoria Police to withhold any further statements to the media while the investigation remains active.

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The stolen cup holds immense historical significance as the award given to the five-year-old Australian thoroughbred Red Fury following his victory in the 1948 race. Prior to its theft, the trophy had been transferred for $55,000 in March and was subsequently loaned to the Melbourne Racing Club for display during the current year's racing carnival. The item was housed in a secure area, indicating a targeted or highly organized intrusion by the perpetrators.

Preceding Flemington Racecourse Trophy Robbery

The disappearance at Caulfield represents the second major trophy theft in Melbourne racing within a short timeframe. On Monday, three solid gold Makybe Diva Trophies were allegedly stolen from the Flemington Racecourse. These specific trophies, each valued at approximately $1.2 million, were part of an exhibition loaned to the Victorian Racing Club. They commemorate Makybe Diva , the legendary racehorse who achieved a historic feat by winning the Melbourne Cup in three consecutive years: 2003, 2004, and 2005.

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The Victorian Racing Club is currently cooperating with law enforcement regarding the Flemington incident. The timing of the Caulfield theft, occurring mere days after the Flemington robbery, has raised questions about potential links between the two crimes or a broader pattern of targeting high-value sports memorabilia in the Melbourne area. Authorities have not yet released information connecting the two cases, but the proximity in time and location has drawn intense scrutiny from the public and media outlets alike.

Owner Reaction and Demand for Safe Return

Tony Santic, the owner of the famous Makybe Diva , expressed deep distress following the news of the Flemington theft. In an interview with ABC, Santic described the stolen gold cups as irreplaceable and stated his primary desire was for their safe recovery. He issued a direct plea to the individuals responsible, urging them to return the trophies to authorities in exchange for forgiveness.

'They were irreplaceable... I just want them back in one piece,' Santic told reporters. 'Please just give the cups back. Put them somewhere and let the police know where they are and all's forgiven on my part.' His statement highlights the emotional and historical weight attached to these awards, which extend beyond their material gold value. The Melbourne Racing Club and the Victorian Racing Club continue to face the challenge of securing their remaining exhibitions amidst these ongoing security concerns.

Ongoing Police Investigation and Next Steps

Victoria Police have launched a formal investigation into the theft of the 1948 Caulfield Cup . Due to the active nature of the probe, the Melbourne Racing Club has been advised not to speak to the media, limiting the flow of official updates. Investigators are likely analyzing security footage from the secure, closed-off sections of the Caulfield Racecourse where the trophy was kept.

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Journalists from the Daily Mail and other organizations have contacted Victoria Police for further comment, but no additional details have been released as of the latest reporting. The situation remains fluid as authorities work to identify suspects and recover the stolen assets. The racing community and the public are advised that more information will become available as the investigation progresses and law enforcement determines the scope of the breach at both racecourses.