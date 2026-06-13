1980s Food Revival: A Surge in Demand for Classic Dishes

A surge in demand for 1980s food has been reported by Waitrose, Vogue and London restaurants, with classic dishes such as prawn cocktail, beef bourguignon and bread and butter pudding making a comeback.

A surge in demand for 1980s food has been reported by Waitrose , Vogue and London restaurants. This trend is thought to be driven by the return of Jilly Cooper's Rivals series to TV screens.

The demand for 1980s food has led to soaring sales of tiramisu and corned beef at Waitrose, while chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurants have added pavlova and a twist on rum baba to their menus. According to a survey for Waitrose, almost half of UK adults (48%) say 1980s dishes are making a comeback. The most popular dishes that people want to see back on their tables are prawn cocktail, beef bourguignon and bread and butter pudding.

The grocer has even launched a guide to throwing the perfect '80s dinner party, which includes guidance on formats such as buffets and tips on shortcuts and presentation. The '80s was a bold, expressive era for food, and people are rediscovering the joy of these classic dishes.

London stalwart The Savoy Grill has seen tarte tatin become one of its most popular choices, while head chef Arnaud Stevens is introducing the mojito baba to the menu - a twist on the 1980s classic rum baba. At Ramsay's newly opened Bread Street Kitchen, head chef Kamal Rees-John is serving pavlova from a dessert trolley.

Vogue has also tipped '80s-style jewellery as a summer must-have in the form of cuffs and hoop earrings, while Marie Claire cited the '80s-inspired 'Glamoratti aesthetic' as a clothing trend for the summer. The return of the TV series Rivals is thought to be one of the factors behind the 1980s revival, with some 28% of people saying prawn cocktail is the dish they most want to see back on their tables.

A fifth (20%) mentioned rhubarb and custard, 19% said they would enjoy a banana split and 18% said they would enjoy a quiche Lorraine. The grocer said sales of its luxury prawn cocktail had jumped 170% year on year, while apple tarte tatin was up 104%.

London stalwart The Savoy Grill said tarte tatin was now one of its most popular choices, while head chef Arnaud Stevens is introducing the mojito baba to the menu - a twist on the 1980s classic rum baba and featuring a light baba sponge, lime and mint syrup and lemon curd. Waitrose has even launched a 1980s dinner party guide, describing it as a





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1980S Food Waitrose Vogue London Restaurants Prawn Cocktail Beef Bourguignon Bread And Butter Pudding Tiramisu Corned Beef Pavlova Rum Baba Mojito Baba

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