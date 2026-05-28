£2.4 million 'cycle street' in Cambridge could be ripped up and returned to its former state

A controversial £2.4 million 'cycle street' in Cambridge, where bikes are given priority over vehicles, could be ripped up and returned to its former state, the head of the organisation behind it has admitted. The scheme on Adams Road, which is used by 3,000 cyclists every day, was hailed as the first of its kind in England. It claims to have improved safety for those on two wheels and pedestrians by removing on-road parking, reconfiguring junctions to slow traffic, raising crossings and widening footpaths.

A £2.4 million ' cycle street ' in Cambridge , where bikes are given priority over vehicles, could be ripped up and returned to its former state, the head of the organisation behind it has admitted.

The scheme on Adams Road, which is used by 3,000 cyclists every day, was hailed as the first of its kind in England. It claims to have improved safety for those on two wheels and pedestrians by removing on-road parking, reconfiguring junctions to slow traffic, raising crossings and widening footpaths.

However, critics have questioned the investment as the Mail revealed there had been just two collisions involving bicycles in the past six years, with only one of them deemed serious. Detractors also asked why the money couldn't be spent fixing potholes and pointed out similar schemes wouldn't work on narrower, more dangerous roads. Brian Milnes, the chairman of the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), which installed the bright red, third-of-a-mile-long cycle street, today revealed its future depended on a trial period.

He said the scheme was 'obviously experimental in nature' and that there would be a consultation involved. The consultation would determine whether the scheme was working and would inform any future decisions about the road. Mr Milnes also defended the use of the money, explaining that it came from the 2014 Greater Cambridge City Deal, under which central government handed over £1 billion to unlock innovation-led economic growth in the region.

The money was restricted to certain uses, including investment in innovation and economic growth, and did not include road improvements. The cycle street would help cyclists get around as the city experienced increasing congestion due to a 'huge increase in housing and business growth', Mr Milnes added.

He previously stated the cycle street was needed because there had been 'too many stories of cyclists being knocked off their bikes and car doors suddenly opening into their path, while elderly and vulnerable residents have to step into the road to just get around bins and parked cars'. The scheme on Adams Road in Cambridge was hailed as the first of its kind in England, but critics have questioned the investment.

The road had just two reported 'collisions involving a cyclist' in seven years, one classified as slight in 2019 and the other deemed serious in 2024. When the Mail visited the road yesterday, the residents' parking bays were so narrow that the cars' wheels were left sitting outside the dotted lines, forcing moving cars into the path of cyclists.

Critics also pointed out the measures, in one of Cambridge's most exclusive streets where one detached house sold for in excess of £3.5 million, would 'never work' in less wealthy areas where homeowners don't have off-street parking. Driver Bob Heath, who is in his 60s and was visiting a friend in the area, said: 'What about all the terraced houses on narrow roads in Cambridge? This would never work there.

It's fine if you can afford one of these places though.

' A pedestrian, who gave his name as Ian, commented: 'I've never seen anyone knocked off their bike down here. 'It used to be a normal road, with cars parked on either side. Cars and bikes had to go pretty slowly because there wasn't much space.

' Frazer Merritt, 44, who is originally from Wisconsin in the US, questioned why money was being spent on 'vanity projects' like Adams Road instead of fixing potholes and uneven pavements. He said: 'My mum is 82 years old and can only walk a block at most. It's difficult pushing her around Cambridge because many of the sidewalks and roads are in a pretty bad state.

The road - one of the most exclusive in Cambridge, with detached houses selling for more than £3.5 million - seen before the work was done 'There's been several instances where she's had to stop and get out… 'I would challenge any council member to spend a day in a wheelchair and see how difficult it is to get around the city. '





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Cambridge Cycle Street £2.4 Million Greater Cambridge Partnership Brian Milnes Adams Road Cycle Safety Pedestrian Safety Road Improvements Consultation Investment Housing Growth Business Growth

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