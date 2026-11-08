2.6km Forestry Tracks Proposed for Ancient Woodland Near Wrekin

Plans to construct 2,610 metres of forestry tracks in Limekiln Wood aim to manage invasive species and ash dieback in Shropshire's ancient woodland.

Forestry authorities are advancing plans to construct more than 2.6km of new tracks within an ancient woodland situated near the Wrekin in Shropshire. The development proposal specifically outlines the construction of approximately 2,610 metres of forestry infrastructure designed to enhance management operations within the 58.8-hectare site. This initiative seeks to facilitate better access for heavy machinery and specialist harvesting equipment that is currently hindered by poor track conditions.

Core Infrastructure Details

Limekiln Wood, located within the Shropshire Hills National Landscape, is the primary site for this proposed infrastructure upgrade. The new 3.5m-wide tracks will be constructed using layers of imported recycled crushed concrete to ensure durability and stability. This material choice supports the goal of providing a reliable surface for tractors, trailers, and other heavy vehicles required for sustainable forestry management.

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The project involves a mix of upgrading existing routes and creating several entirely new sections throughout the woodland. Documentation submitted to the Telford & Wrekin Council indicates that while some current tracks have been previously surfaced, many others have fallen into disuse. These deteriorated paths are currently deemed unsuitable for the regular movement of modern forestry machinery, necessitating the significant intervention proposed in the current plan.

Management Necessities and Ecological Threats

The new owners of the woodland, who purchased the property last year, argue that these improvements are critical for addressing long-standing ecological issues. The woodland management plan explicitly states that the area has been "under-managed" for several years, leading to a buildup of problems that require immediate attention to restore ecological health.

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A primary driver for the access improvements is the presence of ash dieback, which is currently affecting ash trees throughout the entire woodland area. Additionally, the documents highlight that a "large number" of deer roam the site, having a "negative impact" on tree regeneration. Controlling the deer population and managing the spread of disease are cited as essential activities that cannot be effectively performed without reliable vehicular access.

The proposed tracks will enable essential forestry activities such as timber production, thinning, and coppicing. These activities are not only economic but also ecological, as they help maintain the balance of the ecosystem. By allowing better access, land managers can remove diseased trees, manage invasive species, and reduce deer pressure to allow natural regeneration to occur.

Conservation Status and Regional Context

Limekiln Wood holds significant conservation value, as almost the entire site is recorded on the Ancient Woodland Inventory as Ancient Semi-Natural Woodland. This designation underscores the importance of balancing development with preservation. The location within the Shropshire Hills National Landscape further emphasizes the need for careful planning to ensure that infrastructure improvements do not detract from the area's natural beauty or heritage.

The submission of these plans to the Telford & Wrekin Council marks a key step in the approval process for the project. Council officials will review the documentation to assess the environmental impact and ensure that the proposed works align with local planning policies and national conservation standards. The outcome of this review will determine whether the tracks can be constructed as planned.

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Future Implications for Woodland Health

If approved, the construction of the 2.6km of tracks will fundamentally change how the woodland is managed in the coming years. The improved access will allow for more frequent and efficient maintenance, which is crucial for combating ash dieback and controlling deer numbers. This proactive approach aims to reverse the effects of previous under-management and ensure the long-term vitality of the ancient woodland.

The project represents a significant investment in the sustainable management of Limekiln Wood. By addressing the immediate threats of disease and overpopulation, land managers hope to create a healthier environment for both wildlife and future tree generations. The use of recycled materials in track construction also reflects a commitment to sustainable practices within the forestry sector.