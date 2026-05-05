2026 Met Gala Dubbed Amazon Prime Gala as Fans Slam Lauren Sanchez’s Mom Dancing and Cruise Ship-Style Entertainment

The 2026 Met Gala faced severe backlash from fans and critics, who dubbed it the Amazon Prime Gala after Lauren Sanchez’s enthusiastic dancing and a cruise ship-style performance opened the event. The guest list, filled with Z-list celebrities and social media influencers, and the lack of A-list stars further fueled the criticism, with many calling it the worst Met Gala ever.

The 2026 Met Gala, traditionally one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, has sparked widespread criticism and mockery, with fans dubbing it the Amazon Prime Gala.

The backlash began when it was announced in November 2025 that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, would serve as lead sponsors and honorary chairs alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Nicole Kidman. The event, held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, opened with a performance that left attendees and viewers alike stunned.

Lauren Sanchez, positioned beside Wintour and Kidman, was seen enthusiastically dancing to a rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody, performed by actor Joshua Henry and a 12-person choir. The moment, captured in a video by the Daily Mail, quickly went viral, with critics comparing the performance to a cruise ship act.

Social media users were swift to condemn the event, calling it a farewell to Anna Wintour’s credibility and questioning the decision to include what many deemed a tacky and cheap entertainment choice. Comments ranged from It’s giving Carnival Cruise lines to Why did anyone think a cruise ship cover band was a good idea?!? Some even suggested that the Met Gala had lost its prestige, with one commentator declaring, The cool kids need to start a new event.

This one is donnnnne. The criticism extended beyond the opening performance. Fans slammed the event as the worst Met Gala ever, citing a lack of A-list celebrities and an overabundance of Z-list attendees, including social media influencers, models, and heiresses. Notable absences included regulars like Zendaya and Billie Eilish, while the guest list featured figures like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Katy Perry, but also lesser-known personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and influencer Grace Ann Nader.

The fashion choices of many attendees were also heavily criticized, with some outfits being labeled as sartorial disasters. The event’s shift in tone and guest list was seen by many as a reflection of the Bezoses’ involvement, with one fashion industry insider describing their presence as a real slap in the face.

The insider added that it was hurtful and disturbing for the Bezoses to be the face of this year’s Met Gala, given the event’s significance to the fashion world and its long-standing reputation. Despite paying an estimated $10 million to co-chair, Jeff Bezos notably skipped the red carpet, further fueling speculation about the event’s decline in prestige





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