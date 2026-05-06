2026 Met Gala Sparks Outrage as Critics Slam 'Tacky' Entertainment and Guest List

The 2026 Met Gala, co-chaired by Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos, faced severe backlash for its controversial entertainment and guest list, with fans calling it the worst in the event's history. The performance by Joshua Henry and a choir, along with the presence of lesser-known celebrities, led to widespread criticism of the gala's shift in tone and prestige.

The 2026 Met Gala has sparked widespread controversy and criticism, marking a significant departure from its traditional high-fashion prestige. This year’s event, co-chaired by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos , was met with backlash from attendees and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The gala, known for its exclusive guest list and avant-garde fashion statements, took a dramatic turn with a performance by actor and singer Joshua Henry and a 12-person choir, who performed a rendition of Whitney Houston’s *I Wanna Dance with Somebody*. Video footage captured Lauren Sanchez dancing enthusiastically alongside Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour and co-chair Nicole Kidman, a moment that quickly became a focal point of ridicule on social media.

Critics labeled the performance as tacky and out of place for an event that typically exudes sophistication and exclusivity. Many fans took to platforms like Instagram to express their dismay, with comments ranging from *So cheesy ...literally a show only for 3 people haha* to *It’s so over. Couldn’t be more over. * Some even compared the upbeat performance to a *High School Musical* production or a *cruise ship cover band*, further emphasizing the perceived decline in the event’s prestige.

The gala’s guest list also drew criticism, with notable absences from past regulars like Zendaya and Billie Eilish. Instead, the red carpet was filled with social media influencers, models, and heiresses, leading to accusations of a *cheap* and *tacky* atmosphere. Among the attendees were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, and Katy Perry.

However, the presence of lesser-known figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and influencer Grace Ann Nader fueled the narrative of a diluted A-list presence. The event also saw a significant number of billionaires, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Isha Ambani, George Soros’ sons Alex and Robert Soros, Walmart heir S. Robson Walton, and venture capitalist Amy Griffin. Despite the star-studded lineup, the overall sentiment among attendees and observers was one of disappointment.

A fashion industry insider shared with the Daily Mail that the Bezoses’ involvement felt like *a real slap in the face to a lot of people*, noting that it was *very hurtful and very disturbing* for them to be the face of this year’s Met Gala. The insider emphasized the gala’s significance to the fashion community and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, suggesting that the event’s new direction was a betrayal of its legacy.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos notably skipped the red carpet despite reportedly paying $10 million to co-chair, adding to the event’s controversies. As the dust settles, Anna Wintour, who personally approves each guest, is already looking ahead to next year’s gala. Andrew Bolton, chief curator for the museum’s Costume Institute, revealed that Wintour’s focus on the event is unwavering, with plans for the next iteration already in motion.

Bolton shared that Wintour calls him at 8:30 a.m. the morning after every gala to discuss the following year’s theme, underscoring her dedication to maintaining the event’s relevance and prestige





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