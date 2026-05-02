2026 Met Gala: Stars Arrive in NYC as Venus Williams, Beyoncé, and Nicole Kidman Co-Chair the Fashion Extravaganza

The 2026 Met Gala, themed Costume Art with a dress code of Fashion is Art, is set to take place on May 4 in New York City. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Venus Williams have arrived early, with Williams co-chairing alongside Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman. The event will explore the relationship between clothing and the body, featuring historical and contemporary garments. Anna Wintour remains a key figure, while Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are lead sponsors.

The 2026 Met Gala , set to take place on May 4, is generating significant buzz as celebrities and fashion icons descend on New York City in anticipation of the highly anticipated event.

This year’s theme, Costume Art, and the dress code, Fashion is Art, promise to deliver a spectacle of creativity and style. Among the early arrivals were supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was spotted in casual attire—blue denim jeans and red loafers—as she prepared for the gala, and tennis legend Venus Williams, who will co-chair the event alongside Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman. This marks Venus’s first time as a co-chair, following in the footsteps of her sister Serena, who hosted in 2019.

Nicole Kidman, a seasoned Met Gala attendee, has co-chaired the event in 2003 and 2005, while Beyoncé last attended in 2016. The trio will join Vogue’s iconic editor Anna Wintour, who remains a central figure in the event’s organization despite stepping back from some of her roles at the publication.

The 2026 Met Gala Host Committee includes a star-studded lineup, featuring Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor. The event’s theme, Costume Art, will explore the relationship between clothing and the body, with the exhibition divided into categories such as the classical body, the nude body, aging bodies, pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

Curator Andrew Bolton emphasized the focus on the materiality of fashion and its connection to the human form, stating, 'I wanted to focus on the centrality of the dressed body within the museum, connecting artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form.

' The gala will also feature historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute, highlighting fashion’s role as an art form. In addition to the star-studded guest list, the event has attracted attention due to its lead sponsors, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. Anna Wintour defended their involvement, praising Lauren as a 'great lover of costume and fashion' and expressing gratitude for her generosity.

The 2026 Met Gala is poised to be a landmark event, blending art, fashion, and celebrity in a celebration of creativity and style





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