2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet: Worst Dressed Guests and Fashion Fails

The 2026 Tony Awards red carpet featured several notable fashion missteps, with celebrities like Sarah Paulson, Rosie O'Donnell, Melissa Barrera, Jeremy Pope, and Whitney White presenting outfits that were criticized for being over‑designed, unflattering, or chaotic. The article reviews the most disastrous looks from the event.

The 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by singer Pink and set to begin at 8pm EST, celebrated the brightest stars and productions on Broadway with dazzling performances from shows such as The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!

, Titaníque, Two Strangers, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and The Rocky Horror Show. Ahead of the ceremony, a galaxy of A‑list celebrities gathered on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, turning the event into a showcase of high fashion-and, for some, a parade of sartorial missteps.

While numerous attendees dazzled in glamorous gowns and sharp tuxedos, others drew attention for all the wrong reasons, presenting outfits that were overly complicated, mismatched, or simply unflattering. The Daily Mail's worst‑dressed list was led by Sarah Paulson, who arrived in a white and pink dress featuring an exceedingly low neckline, dramatic oversized ties at the shoulders, red bows along the waist, and scattered floral embellishments. The combination was deemed excessive and chaotic.

Rosie O'Donnell's look also raised eyebrows: she chose black trousers and a matching jacket over a basic black top, but the bold yellow and silver patterned jacket overwhelmed the ensemble, creating a disjointed and jarring visual. Melissa Barrera's frumpy green gown was another fashion fail, with a tight bodice and a lace‑up midriff that failed to compensate for an excessively ruffled skirt that added bulk and lacked elegance.

Jeremy Pope arrived in a black button‑down shirt paired with a black and white skirt, completed with a fedora and sunglasses; however, the long strips of fabric dangling from his arms were considered over‑the‑top and distracting. Actress Whitney White's silver dress, with its sheer, bedazzled skirt, enormous train, criss‑cross neckline, and puffy sleeves, succeeded in drawing eyes but not admiration, as the disparate elements clashed and overwhelmed the silhouette.

These choices highlighted the fine line between bold fashion statements and style mishaps at one of theater's most prestigious nights





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