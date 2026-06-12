2026 Women's T20 World Cup Predictions: England's Path, Star Players, and Potential Surprise Teams

Cricket experts Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Mark Butcher, and Tash Farrant give their predictions for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, covering England's prospects, key players, and teams that could upset the odds.

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup is set to captivate cricket fans globally, with experts offering their predictions on how far England will progress, who their standout players might be, and which other nations could spring surprises.

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, alongside commentators Mark Butcher and former player Tash Farrant, shared their insights ahead of the tournament. They discussed England's chances in a favourable group, the critical role of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt despite her fitness concerns, and the impact of all-rounders like Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean. The panel also highlighted the strength of Australia, the potential of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and the consistent run-scoring prowess of Beth Mooney.

They named key players to watch, including Alice Capsey for England, Hayley Matthews for West Indies, and India's Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. The experts agreed that an England victory would elevate players to household-name status, similar to the impact of the Lionesses' and Rugby World Cup triumphs





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Women's T20 World Cup England Cricket Nat Sciver-Brunt Australia India Sri Lanka Pakistan Beth Mooney All-Rounders Tournament Predictions

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