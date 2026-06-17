2026 World Cup Preview: A Thrilling Start and a New Record

The 2026 World Cup, featuring 48 countries, is set to take place across Mexico, Canada, and the USA. The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two in each group automatically qualifying and the eight best-performing teams who finish third in their groups also advancing. Only 16 countries will be knocked out after the 72 group games, with the remaining 32 teams advancing to the knockout stages. Senegal, France, and Argentina have made strong starts, while Austria and Jordan have given their opponents a scare.

The 2026 World Cup , featuring 48 countries , is set to take place across Mexico , Canada , and the USA . The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two in each group automatically qualifying and the eight best-performing teams who finish third in their groups also advancing.

Only 16 countries will be knocked out after the 72 group games, with the remaining 32 teams advancing to the knockout stages. Senegal, France, and Argentina have made strong starts, while Austria and Jordan have given their opponents a scare





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2026 World Cup 48 Countries Mexico Canada USA Senegal France Argentina Austria Jordan Group K Group B

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