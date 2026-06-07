2026 World Cup: Teams to Watch

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be an exciting tournament, with several teams looking to make a statement. From the promising young players to the experienced coaches, there are many teams to watch in this year's tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be an exciting tournament, with several teams looking to make a statement. One of the most promising young players is a teenager from Spain , who may be carrying an injury into the tournament but has the ability and mentality to take on the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean nation of Curacao is facing a tough opening game against Germany, but has plenty of experience with coach Dick Advocaat at the helm. Advocaat will become the oldest manager at the World Cup at the age of 78.

Other teams to watch include Cape Verde, who may fancy their chances of upsets against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and Ecuador, who have a golden generation of players and are looking to make it out of the group stage for the first time. Germany, meanwhile, have been disappointing since winning their fourth title in 2014, but have been unbeaten since an early 2-0 loss to Slovakia in qualifying.

The team is led by coach Julien Naglesmann, who likes to play on the line between risk and reward, and has the talent of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala at his disposal. Other teams to watch include Japan, who have a team capable of beating the biggest teams, and Sweden, who have been the luckiest side at the World Cup. The tournament is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable one, with many teams looking to make a statement





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2026 World Cup Spain Curacao Germany Cape Verde Ecuador Japan Sweden

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