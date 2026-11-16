2027 Grammy Nominations: Raye, Olivia Dean, and Sienna Spiro Lead UK Success

British artists Raye, Olivia Dean, and Sienna Spiro secure major 2027 Grammy Award nominations including song, album, and record of the year, challenging global superstars.

The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations reveal a dominant showing for British talent, with Raye and Olivia Dean securing prestigious nods across the three most coveted categories. Both artists received nominations for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year. Additionally, London-born vocalist Sienna Spiro has been recognized in the Best New Artist category, highlighting the depth of the UK's current music scene. These nominations place several British acts in direct competition with the world's biggest pop and rock stars.

Major Category Nominations and British Success

Olivia Dean earned her Album of the Year nomination for her critically acclaimed record titled The Art Of Loving. Her work on the single Man I Need secured her nominations in both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. This double recognition underscores the industry's appreciation for her songwriting and production quality. Dean's multi-category success positions her as a frontrunner in several key voting fields.

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Raye, another leading British nominee, received an Album of the Year nod for her LP This Music May Contain Hope. The track Where's My Husband! generated nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Raye's career, validating her artistic versatility and commercial appeal on the global stage. The dual recognition in technical and songwriting categories highlights the breadth of her contribution to modern music.

Sienna Spiro represents the next generation of British musical talent with her nomination for Best New Artist. As a London-born singer, Spiro joins a highly competitive field of emerging artists from around the world. Her nomination signals a strong international recognition for new voices entering the mainstream music landscape. This category often serves as a launchpad for long-term careers in the industry.

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Global Competition in Core Categories

In the race for Song of the Year, Raye and Dean face stiff competition from global superstars. Taylor Swift is nominated for I Knew It, I Knew You, a track featured in the film Toy Story 5. Olivia Rodrigo secures a spot with The Cure, while Ariana Grande is nominated for Hate That I Made You Love Me. These high-profile entries illustrate the intense competition British artists face for the top songwriting honor.

The Song of the Year field also includes diverse genres and international acts. Rosalia's Berghain, featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor, adds a unique electronic and alternative dimension to the race. Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas and Bruno Mars' Risk It All round out the list of nominees. This mix of pop, country, and experimental sounds shows the broad musical spectrum represented in this year's top song categories.

The Album of the Year category features a heavyweight lineup challenging the British nominees. Taylor Swift competes with The Life Of A Showgirl, while Olivia Rodrigo presents You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. Rosalia offers Lux (The Complete Works) as her entry. These albums represent major artistic statements from some of the most influential figures in contemporary music.

Other notable albums in the Album of the Year race include Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Ella Langley's Dandelion, and Bruno Mars' The Romantic. Each artist brings a distinct style and critical acclaim to the category. The competition suggests a close race among established giants and genre-bending innovators. Voting in this category will likely depend on both commercial success and artistic merit.

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Record of the Year and Emerging Artists

The Record of the Year race is equally formidable, with Raye and Dean up against Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia. Rosalia's Berghain, featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor, also competes in this technical category. Olivia Rodrigo's The Cure adds another strong contender to the mix. This category honors the overall production and performance quality of the recordings.

Additional nominees for Record of the Year include Tame Impala and Jennie with Dracula, Bruno Mars with I Just Might, and Ella Langley with Choosin' Texas. These selections highlight the collaborative nature of modern music production. The inclusion of diverse duets and collaborations reflects current industry trends toward joint artistic ventures.

In the Best New Artist category, Sienna Spiro faces a diverse array of talented newcomers. US indie rock band Geese, Canadian rock duo Angine De Poitrine, and dance pop star Slayyyter are among her competitors. The field also includes country singer Ella Langley, rapper Don Toliver, US singer Remi Wolf, and R&B group The Womack Sisters. This group represents a wide spectrum of genres and geographic origins, making the outcome unpredictable.

The breadth of nominations demonstrates the global nature of the music industry in 2027. British artists hold significant ground against American and international rivals. The outcome of these categories will be determined by the Recording Academy's voting members. Industry observers are closely watching these races as they reflect shifting tastes and rising stars in popular music. The results will likely influence touring schedules and future collaborations for all nominated artists.