A Guardian investigation reveals 21 US airmen stationed in the UK were convicted of child sex crimes in the last decade, with only three tried in British courts under the 1951 Status of Forces Agreement.

At least 21 US airmen stationed in the United Kingdom have been convicted of child sex offences in the last decade, according to data reviewed by the Guardian, yet only three of these individuals were tried in British criminal courts. This significant disparity in jurisdiction has reignited intense debate regarding the efficacy and fairness of the 1951 Status of Forces Agreement that governs the legal status of US military personnel in the UK. Critics argue that the current system allows US military personnel to avoid British legal accountability by being tried in closed military tribunals, raising serious concerns about transparency and justice for victims.

Jurisdictional Disputes and the 1951 Agreement Mechanism

Under the terms of the long-standing 1951 agreement between the UK and the US, American military personnel accused of crimes should be investigated by UK police unless the alleged offence occurred while the service member was on duty, involved another member of the US armed forces, targeted US property, or involved a dependent such as a family member. Despite this framework, US airman Jacob Ozbirn, who attempted to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex while stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, was not brought before a British judge. Instead, British police handed his case over to the US military police, who subsequently court-martialled him at the RAF base and sentenced him to three years in an American prison.

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The case of Jacob Ozbirn highlights the procedural complexities that often lead to UK police relinquishing investigative primacy. Ozbirn had driven two hours to a country lane in Derbyshire to meet the minor but was intercepted by paedophile hunters, who are members of the public posing online as children to lure and confront predators. One digital message he sent to these hunters read, 'There is nothing to be afraid of. I will take care of you! And please can I have one more picture.' Despite these incriminating statements, Derbyshire Police eventually yielded the investigation to the US military, allowing Ozbirn to face a court-martial rather than a British criminal trial.

Criticism of Military Tribunals and Lack of Transparency

Opponents of the current system argue that court-martial processes are significantly less effective and transparent than being tried in UK courts, where cases are heard by juries comprising a mix of civilians and military personnel. In contrast, military trials often feature juries made up entirely of the defendant's peers, which critics claim can lead to biased outcomes and a lack of impartial judgment. Furthermore, the opacity of military justice is frequently cited as a major drawback, with it being more difficult for the public to attend court-martial hearings compared to open British courts.

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Retired lieutenant colonel and former military lawyer Rachel VanLadingham described the issue of public openness in military proceedings as 'woefully inadequate' for decades, stating that the process has been 'intentionally opaque.' She told the Guardian that the military has been informed of these issues time after time, suggesting a systemic preference for keeping proceedings out of the public eye. This lack of transparency is compounded by the fact that court documents published on public registers are occasionally removed without explanation, further eroding public trust in the fairness of military justice.

Recent Convictions and High-Profile Legal Cases

Figures uncovered by the Guardian reveal that of the 63 US military personnel who were court-martialled in the UK since 2016, 18 were convicted of child sex offences, accounting for more than a quarter of the total. These serious crimes include the rape and sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, as well as the acquisition of large amounts of child pornography. The most recent high-profile case involved Captain Jacob Wulfson, who was allowed to face serious charges, including alleged sex offences, at a court martial at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, rather than a British criminal court.

British woman Sarah Steele accused Captain Jacob Wulfson of drugging, raping, and strangling her at his flat in Cambridge while he was off duty in December 2023. An internal high-level enquiry into why British police were ceding investigations was announced in July following this allegation. Wulfson was tried by a US court-martial at his base on RAF Lakenheath in April 2026 before an all-male jury, where he was acquitted of a charge of aggravated sexual assault but convicted of strangling Ms Steele. Downing Street expressed that it was 'very concerning' that the prosecution was not handled by British authorities, highlighting the diplomatic and legal tensions surrounding such cases.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Legal Procedures

The issue of jurisdiction remains unresolved, with two other US airmen being convicted at separate court-martials at RAF Lakenheath as recently as October. One service member, known only as Lucero, was sentenced to 10 years in a military prison for sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography, while William Berroa was jailed for two years for possessing and viewing child abuse images. The US military has refused to publish further details about these offences, and when asked if they had requested to take over investigations from British police, they declined to answer directly.

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Instead, a statement from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations read, 'Extensive negotiations took place to establish jurisdiction. While we cannot give details, these were decisions that were not made quickly or spuriously. Ultimately, the local authorities have the right of first refusal on all investigative matters.' This claim of British authorities having the first refusal is contradicted by cases where UK police have actively refused to hand over investigations, such as when US airman Jarik Lofthus was found with child pornography and images of bestiality. The RAF Lakenheath base, which houses more than 6,000 personnel and their families, operates with its own shopping mall and drive-thru Taco Bell, using dollars as currency, further complicating the integration and legal oversight of its personnel within the local UK community.