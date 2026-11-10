22-Year-Old Mother Charged After Alleged Assault In Coober Pedy

A 22-year-old woman faces court in South Australia after allegedly choking a child in Coober Pedy. Authorities confirm the child is safe and the suspect has been remanded in custody without bail.

A 22-year-old woman has been formally charged in South Australia after facing allegations that she choked a child and issued threats to end the child's life. The incident occurred in the remote mining town of Coober Pedy, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from emergency services and child welfare agencies.

Arrest Details And Court Proceedings

Emergency services were dispatched to the woman's residence in Coober Pedy, located approximately 846 kilometers northwest of Adelaide, just before midday on Saturday. Witnesses reported that a child had been assaulted, leading to the swift arrival of police and medical personnel at the scene.

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The child was located shortly after the initial reports and was found to be safe and in the care of relatives. Medical professionals assessed the child and provided treatment for minor injuries, confirming that the young victim was out of immediate danger.

The suspect, identified as a 22-year-old woman, was arrested on Sunday. She appeared in the Coober Pedy Magistrates Court on Monday to face charges of aggravated assault, choking, and threats to endanger life. During the hearing, she did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

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Police And Child Protection Coordination

SA Police emphasized the critical importance of their partnership with the Department for Child Protection (DCP) in handling this case. Following the alleged incident, police made an urgent notification to the DCP due to immediate concerns for the child's welfare.

Both agencies collaborated closely to support the child and ensure their ongoing safety and wellbeing. Coober Pedy police Sergeant David Finlayson highlighted that the quick actions of witnesses who contacted police were instrumental in ensuring a prompt response and progressing the investigation.

Sergeant Finlayson stated on Tuesday that protecting vulnerable children requires a coordinated response. He noted that the matter demonstrated the value of the strong working relationship between SA Police and the Department for Child Protection, ensuring the child's wellbeing remained the priority throughout the process.

Public Safety And Reporting Guidelines

Law enforcement authorities have used this incident to remind the public of their duty to report any signs of harm to children. SA Police urged anyone who witnesses violence, abuse, or neglect involving a child to contact police immediately to prevent further harm.

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In South Australia, suspected child abuse or neglect can be reported to the Child Abuse Report Line (CARL). This service operates on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, providing a dedicated channel for community members to report concerns. The contact number for the Child Abuse Report Line is 13 14 78.

The legal proceedings against the 22-year-old woman will continue as the investigation proceeds. Her next court appearance will be determined by the magistrates, with the child remaining under the care of relatives and support services during this period. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and utilize available reporting mechanisms to protect vulnerable individuals.