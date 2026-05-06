221 Colorado Schools Earn Asthma-Friendly Recognition for Student Health Commitment

Children's Hospital Colorado announces that 221 schools across the state have been recognized as Asthma-Friendly Schools for their efforts in managing asthma and promoting student health during the 2025-2026 school year. The initiative, part of the AsthmaCOMP program, highlights the collaboration between schools, nurses, and community partners to create safe learning environments, particularly benefiting underserved populations.

Children's Hospital Colorado announced on May 5, 2026, that 221 schools spanning early childhood, elementary, middle, and high school levels have been recognized as Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools .

This initiative highlights each school's dedication to comprehensive asthma management and student health throughout the 2025-2026 academic year, connecting them to a growing network through the Colorado Comprehensive School-Centered Asthma Program (AsthmaCOMP), supported by Children's Hospital Colorado. Asthma remains a leading cause of chronic disease-related absenteeism in schools, affecting thousands of Colorado youth and families annually. Research indicates that asthma disproportionately impacts Black, Hispanic, American Indian, and Alaska Native populations.

In its inaugural year, the Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools program aims to acknowledge school districts for their collaborative efforts in fostering safe environments where students can excel. A total of 24 school districts earned recognition this year, representing over 10% of statewide districts. Participation involved 137 nurses who implemented asthma-friendly practices, benefiting more than 120,000 students.

Notably, all 71 schools in the Cherry Creek School District and 28 in the Thompson School District met the criteria for recognition, making them among the most engaged districts in the state. This milestone celebrates the collective efforts of schools, nurses, and community partners dedicated to enhancing student health.

Melanie Gleason, a physician assistant at Children's Colorado and associate director of AsthmaCOMP, emphasized the hospital's commitment to improving asthma outcomes both within its facilities and across the communities it serves, citing the schools' engagement as a testament to this mission. To achieve the Colorado Asthma-Friendly School designation, schools were required to implement four key strategies, with recognition levels—gold, silver, or bronze—based on their progress.

Christy Haas-Howard, a school nurse asthma specialist, noted that this recognition reflects schools' daily commitment to keeping students healthy, supported, and ready to learn. Evidence-based asthma practices in schools lead to fewer disruptions and better academic outcomes for students. Beyond fostering an inclusive learning environment, Colorado Asthma-Friendly Schools enjoy benefits such as enhanced collaboration in asthma management and increased trust among parents and community members. Schools can apply for the 2026-2027 recognition by submitting online self-assessments by March 1, 2027.

The initiative is part of the longstanding AsthmaCOMP program, funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Cancer, Cardiovascular, and Pulmonary Disease grant program. Led by Dr. Heather De Keyser at the University of Colorado in collaboration with Children's Colorado, the Colorado Department of Education Office of School Health Services, Action for Healthy Kids, and the Environmental Protection Agency Region 8, the program offers additional services, including asthma health navigators in over 50 schools across Aurora, Denver, Brighton, Englewood, Mapleton, and Sheridan districts, with plans to expand to Jefferson County.

These navigators provide asthma education and care coordination while addressing barriers to treatment. The program also partners with the Colorado Department of Education to offer advanced training for school nurses and staff, promoting best practices in asthma management





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