26-Year-Old Mother Dies After Falling From Seventh-Story Window In Rio Poty Hotel

Police investigate fatal incident in Sao Luis where Renata Santos fell through a window frame at Rio Poty Hotel; boyfriend released after questioning as authorities cite accidental structural failure.

Renata Rebeca Negrão Saldanha dos Santos, a 26-year-old mother of two, tragically lost her life on Tuesday night after falling seven stories from a window at the Rio Poty Hotel in São Luís, Brazil. The harrowing incident occurred at approximately 1.30 am when the aluminum frame of a seventh-floor hallway window gave way under her weight. She plunged from the corridor onto a canopy covering the hotel entrance below, an event captured on CCTV footage that has since been reviewed by investigators.

Details Of The Fatal Accident In Hallway

CCTV video shows Renata Santos walking through the hotel corridor alongside her unidentified boyfriend shortly before the tragedy. The footage captures her leaning against the wall next to the window before shifting her weight directly onto the window frame itself. Suddenly and without warning, the structure failed, causing her to fall through the opening. Her boyfriend was seen staring at the open space for several seconds before leaning his head through the gap to assess the situation.

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A hotel staff member walked past the scene shortly after hearing the commotion. While Renata Santos received immediate medical attention at the site, she unfortunately did not survive her injuries. The incident occurred while the couple was on vacation; Renata Santos, originally from Ananindeua, and her boyfriend from Pará, arrived in São Luís on October 28 with plans to return home on the Tuesday when the accident happened.

Police Release Boyfriend Amid Investigation

George Marques, the police chief handling the investigation into the death, confirmed that authorities are treating the incident as an accident. Initially, police detained and questioned the boyfriend, who told officers he was intoxicated at the time of the fall. However, investigators released him after determining there were no signs of aggression or foul play. Marques explicitly stated there was no push, noting the man was not even close to her when the window collapsed.

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Investigators examined the window frame closely in an effort to determine the cause of the structural failure. According to police reports, there are currently no technical conclusions that allow them to determine exactly what caused the structure to detach or point out any specific irregularities in the building's maintenance. The focus remains on understanding the mechanical failure of the aluminum frame rather than human error or malicious intent.

Community Grief And Structural Questions

The Rio Poty Hotel issued a statement expressing deepest condolences for the death following this unfortunate incident on its premises. The management extended solidarity to the family and friends of Renata Santos during this time of immense grief. While the hotel expressed sympathy, the technical aspects of why the window failed remain under review by law enforcement and forensic experts who are still analyzing the scene.

Renata Santos leaves behind two children, one of whom is just four years old. Her body has been sent back to her home city of Ananindeua so that family and friends can pay their respects. Her mother, Betty Negrão, expressed the profound difficulty of accepting the loss, stating that her daughter went out to have fun but was returned inside a coffin.

Loved ones have paid tribute to Renata Santos on social media, sharing memories of the life lost too soon. Friends described a deep bond, noting that they lived, played, and grew up together, creating moments that time will never erase. The community is now rallying to support the family, who have set up a crowdfunding page to assist with the costs of bringing her body home for final burial rites.