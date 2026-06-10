£28 Billion of British Taxpayer Money Funded Terrorists and Hostile States, Dossier Reveals

A classified Cabinet Office report shows that nearly £28 billion of UK public funds between 2015 and 2021 were diverted to terrorists, hostile states, and criminals. The article examines how domestic failures to vet recipients, such as Iranian-linked institutions in London receiving Covid furlough payments, foreshadow larger international mismanagement, and highlights absurd aid expenditures.

The recent disclosure of a classified Cabinet Office dossier revealing that nearly £28 billion of British public funds ended up in the possession of terrorists, hostile states, and criminals between 2015 and 2021 should have caused an immediate national scandal.

However, the report, commissioned by the Cabinet Office in 2023, was withheld. Political considerations were prioritized over the fact that taxpayer money was supporting those who intend to harm Britain. The findings are not surprising given that the problem starts domestically. A few years ago, an investigation into institutions linked to the Iranian regime operating openly in Britain uncovered that the Islamic Centre of England and the School of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London received substantial government support.

During the Covid pandemic, the Islamic College of London received £205,000 in furlough payments and the Islamic Centre almost £250,000, despite the Iranian Supreme Leader denouncing British vaccines and calling Covid a 'Zionist bioweapon'. Although these amounts are small compared to the £28 billion, the principle remains: the state apparatus is so incompetent that it fails to ask basic questions about who is being funded.

If this can happen in London, why should we be surprised that billions sent overseas disappear into darker places? Foreign aid theoretically remains an important tool of statecraft, allowing Britain to project influence, alleviate suffering, stabilize regions, and build alliances. Many projects by the Foreign Office, Ministry of Defence, and charities do valuable work.

However, foreign aid often becomes a plaything for an ideologically driven bureaucracy more interested in advancing fashionable causes than British interests, with consequences ranging from embarrassing to seriously harmful. The dossier uncovered money sent to Syria being hoovered up by Islamic State terrorists, British research being funneled to institutions linked to China's military, and taxpayer funds helping a defence technology company later purchased by a Kremlin-linked investor. In effect, Britain helped build an asset for Moscow to profit from.

The total government spend on foreign aid from 2015 to 2021 was approximately £96.4 billion. Where was the rest spent? The answer would be comic if not funded by taxpayers. Examples include £15 million on reducing flatulence of Colombian cattle to combat climate change, £25 million on pairing meteorologists with Kenyan 'rainmakers' who watch ants to predict weather, and £285 million on an unusable airport on St Helena that now serves as a go-karting circuit. This is not just a British problem but a global swizz





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