A woman faces charges after allegedly driving a Range Rover under the influence of alcohol and cocaine in Sydney. Details on the crash and police findings are provided.

A 29-year-old woman has been formally charged by New South Wales police following a serious vehicle collision involving a luxury Range Rover in the Sydney suburb of Double Bay. The incident occurred on Saturday night when emergency services responded to reports of a crash that involved both a power pole and another vehicle on New South Head Road.

Timeline of the Crash and Immediate Response

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11pm on Saturday after receiving reports of the significant accident. The crash involved a Range Rover that struck a power pole and subsequently collided with a second vehicle. Paramedics arrived at the location to assess the condition of the drivers involved in the collision.

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Medical personnel examined the individuals at the scene, but no injuries were reported for either driver. Despite the severity of the vehicle damage and the collision with infrastructure, all individuals involved escaped physical harm. The lack of injuries stands as a fortunate outcome given the high speed and impact involved in the accident.

Police Investigation and Substance Levels

Following the accident, the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken into custody and transported to Paddington Police Station for further processing and testing. Authorities conducted a roadside breath test, which allegedly resulted in a positive reading for alcohol consumption. This initial test provided the probable cause for deeper forensic analysis of her blood alcohol levels.

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Subsequent breath analysis at the station allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.210. This figure is significantly above the legal driving limit of 0.05 in New South Wales, indicating a high level of impairment at the time of the crash. The charge stems directly from these alleged chemical test results which demonstrate severe intoxication.

In addition to alcohol, a preliminary oral-fluid test allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine. The detection of both alcohol and a class A drug in the driver's system has led to multiple serious charges. These combined substances contribute to the severity of the legal proceedings against the woman.

Vehicle Details and Financial Impact

Images captured at the scene depict a 2025 L460 Range Rover that has suffered extensive damage from the collision. The luxury SUV was badly damaged after impacting the power pole and the other vehicle involved in the incident. The visual evidence confirms the force of the impact required to cause such structural failure to a modern vehicle.

The luxury SUV is believed to be worth approximately $300,000, depending on its exact model and specification. The high value of the vehicle highlights the financial risk associated with impaired driving of expensive assets. The cost of repairs or total loss replacement will be a significant factor in the aftermath of the event.

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Legal Consequences and Future Proceedings

The woman is currently facing formal charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The combination of a high blood alcohol concentration and the presence of cocaine creates a strong case for prosecution. Legal experts note that such charges often result in severe penalties including license cancellation and imprisonment.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence in high-traffic urban areas. Police continue to emphasize public safety and the zero-tolerance approach to drug and alcohol-impaired driving. The outcome of the legal proceedings will be determined in court as the case progresses through the judicial system.