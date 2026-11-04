3-Foot Alligator Intrudes North Carolina Bagel Shop Driscoll Panic

A three-foot alligator entered the Bagel Dock Express in North Carolina, startling owner Jesse Driscoll. Police and animal services rescued the reptile, citing recent local wildlife sightings.

A three-foot alligator entered the Bagel Dock Express location in North Carolina last Thursday, causing significant alarm among the staff members working inside. The reptile walked calmly through the establishment while the shop was closed to the public, directly startling owner Jesse Driscoll who was unaware of the intruder's presence in the dining area.

Surveillance Captures Gator Strut

Surveillance footage recorded the unusual event as the young alligator wandered into the kitchen and then moved into an empty dining section. The animal waited near the display refrigerators while Driscoll was looking out from the entrance door. The owner had been busy installing a new oven before he returned to the dining area and jumped back in shock upon seeing the reptile.

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Driscoll immediately called a colleague to witness the unexpected guest. He noted that the shop was closed at the time, ensuring no customers were present during the incident. The video showed the alligator strutting confidently, seemingly clueless about its location inside the bagel shop.

Police Rescue And Relocation

The Southport Police Department and Animal Protective Services responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call. Authorities arrived at the location to assist Driscoll with the rescue operation. The teams safely captured the tiny bandit and relocated the alligator to a more appropriate habitat.

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Driscoll posted the surveillance video on social media with a humorous caption regarding the fresh bagels attracting swamp animals. He expressed disbelief that the event occurred in his store, stating he never expected to see an alligator in such a setting. The owner highlighted the oddity of the situation compared to normal daily interactions with friends and customers.

Southport Wildlife Context

This incident is not the first unusual wildlife encounter in Southport this year. Earlier this year, a 12-foot alligator was located on a woman's doorstep in the same area. Another incident involved an 8-foot alligator being caught at a bank drive-thru near the shop.

Driscoll told WWAY News that the intrusion was far out of the ordinary for his business. He emphasized that while he sees many people coming in, an alligator was never part of his daily routine. The rescue by local authorities ensured public safety while ending the unique interruption at the bagel shop.