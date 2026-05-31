30 Rock Cast Members' Varying Fates After the Show Ended

The beloved comedy series 30 Rock has been off the air for over 10 years, but its cast members have continued to act in various projects. In this article, we take a look at the varied fates of the Noughties cast, including Grizz Chapman, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and Tracy Morgan.

It's been 20 years since the popular comedy series 30 Rock landed on television. The beloved show follows the chaotic behind-the-scenes production of a fictional live sketch-comedy show at NBC studios in New York City.

Created by Saturday Night Live standout Tina Fey, it garnered a total of 90 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won a total of 16, including three consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophies. Grizz Chapman, a cast member who played a recurring role in the show, died on Friday at age 52 after struggling to stay alive. Here, we take a look at the varied fates of the Noughties cast.

Grizz Chapman was a beloved character in 30 Rock, known for his recurring role as a childhood friend and assistant to Tracy Morgan's character Tracy Jordan. He was also known for his occasional liaisons with Tina Fey's character Liz Lemon. While 30 Rock was Grizz's first professional acting gig, he went on to appear in films including The Cobbler, Money Monster, Blue Bloods, and The Blacklist.

Sadly, Grizz died at age 52 after struggling to stay alive, according to his manager Renee Glicke. Renee told TMZ that the actor needed a new kidney transplant but had difficulty finding a donor due to his seven-foot-tall frame. He had previously received a kidney transplant in July 2010. Grizz's cousin wrote on social media that he died in his sleep after years of fighting illness and undergoing dialysis.

The star is survived by his wife, Diana Chapman, and their two children. Tina Fey, the creator and star of 30 Rock, is widely considered one of the greatest comedians of her generation. She went on to win two Golden Globe Awards for the NBC series and has amassed an impressive $75 million net worth.

Since 30 Rock finished, Fey has been involved in quite a few other noteworthy projects, including The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mr. Mayor, and Only Murders in the Building. Alec Baldwin, who played the role of Jack Donaghy in 30 Rock, continued acting after the show ended with projects including Still Alice and The Boss Baby.

However, he was involved in a tragic accident on the set of Rust in 2021, where he fatally shot the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were later dropped in 2024. In the wake of the tragedy, Alec spent much more time at home with his wife Hilaria and their seven children. He has since spoken about his plans to make his break from acting more permanent in the future.

Jane Krakowski, who played the role of Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock, has continued to act in various projects since the show ended. She has appeared in films and television shows, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Jack McBrayer, who played the role of Kenneth Parcell in 30 Rock, has also continued to act in various projects since the show ended. He has appeared in films and television shows, including The Good Place and The Other Two.

Tracy Morgan, who played the role of Tracy Jordan in 30 Rock, has continued to act in various projects since the show ended. He has appeared in films and television shows, including The Last O.G. and First We Feast's Hot Ones. The cast members of 30 Rock have gone on to achieve great things since the show ended, but Grizz Chapman's death serves as a reminder of the challenges that many actors face in their careers and personal lives.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

30 Rock Tina Fey Alec Baldwin Jane Krakowski Jack Mcbrayer Tracy Morgan Grizz Chapman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside the cast of Netflix's hot new reality series Calabasas ConfidentialThe Netflix reality series has hit screens and viewers are wondering about the cast

Read more »

'Off Campus' Announces Season 2 Leads and CastHere's everything we know about season 2.

Read more »

Where are the cast of American Pie 27 years after its releaseLearn where the cast of American Pie are now 27 years after the hit teen comedy’s release, including Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott and more of the film’s unforgettable stars.

Read more »

A Glimpse into the Private Lives of Rivals Cast MembersWe delve into the personal lives of the cast members of Disney+'s Rivals, including Danny Dyer, Emily Atack, and David Tennant, as they prepare for the release of the second half of season two.

Read more »