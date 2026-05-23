Chapman passed away after struggling to stay alive due to kidney issues. He had difficulty finding a kidney donor because of his tall frame and needed a new transplant. Chapman was a well-known actor 'Chump' Chapman and was beloved by fans of 30 Rock. Chapman also appeared in other TV shows and movies.

30 Rock star Grizz Chapman died on Friday at age 52, and more details have emerged about his health. Chapman was ' struggling to stay alive ' before his death due to kidney issues and had difficulty finding a donor for his transplant due to his tall frame.

Chapman also battled hypertension and kidney disease before his transplant. Chapman was beloved by fans of 30 Rock for his recurring role as a character also called Grizz, a friend to Tracy Jordan. Chapman appeared in various TV shows, including Blue Bloods and The Blacklist, as well as movies like The Cobbler. Chapman's cousin wrote on social media that he died in his sleep after years of 'fighting illness' and undergoing 'dialysis.

Chapman was survived by his wife and children. As news of his death circulated, Chapman was memorialized online by his cousin Donte 'Hammer' Harrison, who plays for the Harlem Globetrotters





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30 Rock Chapman Died Struggling To Stay Alive Kidney Issues Transplant Died In Sleep Fought Illness Battled Hypertension And Kidney Disease Appeared In TV Shows And Movies Tribute Online

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