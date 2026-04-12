A newly-built, ultra-luxury superyacht, Deep Blue, has been spotted on Britain's south coast, en route to its new Chinese billionaire owner. The 439-foot vessel, built by Lürssen, boasts numerous amenities and is estimated to cost £34 million annually to operate. The yacht is believed to belong to Richard Qiangdong Liu, founder of JD.com.

A stunning £334 million superyacht, christened Deep Blue, has captured attention as it made its journey along Britain's south coast, destined for its secretive new owner, a Chinese billionaire. This colossal vessel, built in Germany by the renowned luxury shipbuilders Lürssen, measures an impressive 439 feet in length and weighs a substantial 9,000 tonnes, featuring five expansive decks.

The superyacht is equipped with a helipad, providing convenient access for its privileged passengers, and boasts not one, but two inviting swimming pools, promising endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment on the open sea. Launched in June of the previous year, Deep Blue was shrouded in secrecy throughout its construction, reflecting the exclusivity associated with such high-end projects. The yacht embarked on its voyage from the Lemweder port in Germany last week, before making a noteworthy stop in Poole Harbour, Dorset, on Friday. Its final destination is the undisclosed location of its new owner, a testament to the discreet nature surrounding such ultra-luxury acquisitions. While official confirmation of the superyacht's ownership remains pending, industry insiders widely speculate that the vessel belongs to Richard Qiangdong Liu, the founder of the prominent Chinese retailer JD.com. Mr. Liu's estimated net worth is a staggering $6 billion, underscoring the scale of this acquisition. Deep Blue's construction commenced in 2021. The hull was initially built and launched on a floating dock in July 2023, followed by the meticulous joining of the bow to the rest of the ship, a complex engineering feat that ensured the yacht's structural integrity and aesthetic appeal. The annual running costs of this floating palace are estimated to be a staggering £34 million, reflecting the maintenance, staffing, and operational expenses associated with maintaining such a lavish lifestyle. Deep Blue can comfortably accommodate up to 24 guests, ensuring ample space for entertaining, and a dedicated crew of at least 45 is employed to cater to every conceivable need, ensuring impeccable service and a seamless experience for those on board. \The opulence and luxury of Deep Blue extend far beyond its impressive dimensions and elegant exterior. The superyacht is designed to provide its occupants with an unparalleled experience, including a spa, gym and beauty room, offering opportunities for rejuvenation and wellness. Entertainment is catered for with a private cinema room, allowing guests to enjoy the latest blockbusters in a personalized setting, as well as a well-appointed bar, ideal for socializing and enjoying cocktails while sailing. The relaxation continues with a jacuzzi, providing a tranquil space to unwind, and an infinity pool that seamlessly merges with the horizon, creating a breathtaking visual effect. The ship's design incorporates extensive glass windows that wrap around each level, maximizing natural light and offering panoramic views of the surrounding seascapes. The unique tiered design further enhances the yacht's distinctive profile, contributing to its overall aesthetic appeal. Deep Blue is only one of many luxury ships manufactured by Lürssen for the ultra-rich. The company has a distinguished track record of crafting bespoke vessels for the world's most discerning clientele. Lürssen previously built the Al Said luxury yacht for the Sultan of Oman, a testament to its ability to create vessels that meet the highest standards of luxury and exclusivity. Furthermore, the company was also responsible for building the Rising Sun for Oracle CEO Sam Ellison, showcasing its expertise in catering to the needs and preferences of prominent figures in various industries. These past projects highlight Lürssen's position as a leading builder of superyachts, consistently exceeding expectations in terms of design, engineering, and craftsmanship. \The arrival of Deep Blue in Poole Harbour was a notable event, drawing the attention of onlookers and the media alike. The sheer size and grandeur of the vessel created a sense of awe, reinforcing its status as a symbol of wealth and luxury. Its presence in British waters provided a glimpse into the world of the super-rich and the increasingly prominent role of Chinese billionaires in the global economy. This acquisition underscores the growing wealth in China and the desire among its elite to invest in assets that reflect their success and status. While the identity of the owner remains a subject of speculation, the fact that the superyacht is heading to a Chinese billionaire highlights the shifts happening in the global landscape of luxury. Deep Blue's journey is not only a logistical feat but also a representation of the current trends in the luxury goods market. As the superyacht continues its voyage to its new home, it will carry with it a unique story of opulence, wealth, and the ever-growing demand for exclusive experiences. The vessel will also contribute to the maritime economy as the crew shops and uses services along the way, thereby creating a positive impact. Furthermore, this vessel will provide an opportunity for new jobs in the shipping industry. The presence of the ship at Poole Harbour also shows the harbor's value as a well-known stop for elite vessels





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£334 Million Superyacht Deep Blue Sets Sail for Chinese Billionaire OwnerThe superyacht Deep Blue, a £334 million luxury vessel, has been spotted on Britain's south coast as it makes its way to its new Chinese billionaire owner. The German-built yacht is 439 feet long, has five decks, and boasts a helipad, two swimming pools, and a host of luxurious amenities. Rumored to belong to Richard Qiangdong Liu, founder of JD.com, the yacht represents the pinnacle of luxury and costs £34 million annually to operate.

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