The superyacht Deep Blue, a £334 million luxury vessel, has been spotted on Britain's south coast as it makes its way to its new Chinese billionaire owner. The German-built yacht is 439 feet long, has five decks, and boasts a helipad, two swimming pools, and a host of luxurious amenities. Rumored to belong to Richard Qiangdong Liu, founder of JD.com, the yacht represents the pinnacle of luxury and costs £34 million annually to operate.

A spectacular £334 million superyacht, christened Deep Blue , has captured attention as it cruised along Britain's south coast, embarking on its journey to its enigmatic new owner, a Chinese billionaire. This colossal vessel, constructed in Germany, is an engineering marvel. It boasts an impressive length of 439 feet and weighs in at a staggering 9,000 tonnes.

The yacht is spread across five decks and features a helipad, ensuring seamless travel and accessibility, along with two inviting swimming pools designed for relaxation and enjoyment. Launched in June of the previous year, Deep Blue was shrouded in secrecy throughout its construction, a project undertaken by the renowned luxury shipbuilder Lürssen. The superyacht embarked on its voyage from the German port of Lemwerder last week. Its route included a stop in Poole Harbour, Dorset, on Friday, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards its undisclosed owner. This represents the epitome of luxury and opulence on the high seas. \While the identity of the superyacht's owner remains officially unconfirmed, industry insiders have widely speculated that it belongs to Richard Qiangdong Liu, the founder of the prominent Chinese retailer JD.com. Liu's estimated net worth is an astounding $6 billion. The construction of Deep Blue commenced in 2021, with the hull's fabrication and launch occurring in July 2023 on a floating dock, followed by the crucial joining of the bow to the rest of the ship. Operating Deep Blue incurs a substantial annual cost, estimated to be around £34 million. The vessel can comfortably accommodate 24 guests, ensuring an exclusive and luxurious experience. It also has a crew of at least 45, dedicated to providing impeccable service and maintaining the yacht's pristine condition. The sheer scale and opulence of Deep Blue are undeniable. \Deep Blue is not merely a mode of transport; it is a floating palace designed for the ultimate in comfort and indulgence. The yacht is equipped with a comprehensive array of amenities, including a spa, a gym, and a dedicated beauty room, catering to the well-being and pampering of its guests. Moreover, it features a private cinema room for entertainment, a sophisticated bar for socializing, a jacuzzi for relaxation, and an inviting infinity pool, offering stunning panoramic views. The ship's design is characterized by an innovative tiered structure, with extensive glass windows wrapping around each level, maximizing natural light and offering breathtaking vistas of the surrounding ocean. Deep Blue is a testament to Lürssen's expertise in crafting exceptional vessels for the ultra-wealthy. The company's portfolio includes other notable creations, such as the Al Said luxury yacht, commissioned for the Sultan of Oman, and the Rising Sun, built for Oracle CEO Sam Ellison, highlighting Lürssen's position as a leader in the luxury yacht industry. The attention to detail and lavish features showcase the pinnacle of maritime engineering and design. The vessel’s journey across the seas represents a new era of luxurious travel and exclusivity





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Superyacht Luxury Yacht Deep Blue Richard Qiangdong Liu JD.Com Chinese Billionaire Lürssen Poole Harbour Dorset Luxury

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