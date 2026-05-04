£40 Bedding Set That Never Needs Ironing is Selling Fast

Dusk's Remy Duvet Set, priced at £40, is gaining popularity for its wrinkle-free properties and attractive design. Available in Blush pink and Buttermilk, it's made from breathable percale cotton and is machine washable. Customers praise its quality and convenience.

Homeware enthusiasts are in for a treat with a new bedding option promising to simplify laundry day and refresh bedroom aesthetics. A duvet set that eliminates the need for ironing is currently available for just £40, offering a convenient and affordable solution to a common household chore.

The Remy Duvet Set from Dusk has garnered attention for its wrinkle-free properties and attractive design, making it a popular choice for those looking to update their bedroom décor for the spring season. The set features delicate frilly edges and is available in a range of subtle, calming colours, perfectly suited for creating a serene and inviting bedroom atmosphere.

Currently, the Blush pink colourway is offered at £40 for Double, King Size, and Super King sizes, with the Buttermilk option available for slightly more at £43. However, shoppers are advised to act quickly, as the set is selling rapidly and certain colour options, such as Mocha, are already out of stock across all sizes. The Remy Duvet Set is crafted from 200TC percale cotton, a material known for its lightweight feel and superior breathability compared to synthetic alternatives.

This ensures a comfortable night’s sleep, particularly during warmer months. The set is also designed for easy care, being both machine washable and suitable for tumble drying on a medium heat setting, further streamlining the laundry process. The absence of ironing requirements is a significant draw for customers, saving both time and effort.

For those seeking alternative styles, the Spirit of Kyoto Duvet Set is currently reduced to between £65 (originally £130), showcasing a dark green botanical print with bird designs. Alternatively, the Dunelm Mandalay set offers a textured design in nine colours, starting from £32, and is also machine washable. The positive feedback from previous purchasers highlights the Remy Duvet Set’s quality and value. Customers have praised its soft cotton, beautiful appearance, and, crucially, its ability to remain wrinkle-free after washing.

Numerous customers have shared their satisfaction with the Remy Duvet Set, describing it as ‘quality without the price’ and expressing delight with its softness and overall appearance. Many have noted the convenience of not needing to iron the bedding, a feature that has significantly simplified their laundry routine. The set’s aesthetic appeal has also been widely appreciated, with customers describing it as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’.

While the majority of reviews are overwhelmingly positive, some customers have pointed out minor issues, such as the size being slightly large for their quilt or occasional stitching imperfections. Despite these minor concerns, the overall consensus is that the Remy Duvet Set offers excellent value for money and a high-quality bedding experience.

The positive comments consistently emphasize the set’s softness, durability, and ease of care, making it a compelling option for anyone looking to upgrade their bedding without breaking the bank. The popularity of the set is evident in its rapid sales and limited stock availability, underscoring its appeal to homeware shoppers seeking both style and convenience





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bedding Duvet Set Ironing Homeware Dusk Sale Bedroom Cotton Laundry Spring

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M&S shoppers snap up £40 light jacket for 'summer showers'It's flying off the virtual shelves and is perfect for the temperamental weather

Read more »

Meryl Streep used this £40 powder that 'suits mature skin' for Devil Wears Prada 2Makeup artist Donald McInnes shared the £40 setting powder he uses for Meryl Streep's flawless mature skin looks as Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada 2

Read more »

Roman's £40 floaty 'no-iron' spring blouse 'looks beautiful on''It's amazing material, and I feel absolutely amazing when I wear it'

Read more »

Home Bargains reduces £62 perfume that 'lasts ages and gets compliments' to £40 in new dealThe designer perfume is said to have a vibrant, fruity scent with floral notes

Read more »

Dusk's cotton duvet cover set hailed as 'most beautiful bedding'Dusk's Mini Bouquet 100% Cotton Printed Muslin Duvet Cover Set is on sale and shoppers are racing to snap it up, with one calling it 'the most beautiful bedding' they've ever had

Read more »

GameStop is trying to buy eBay for £40 billion to rival AmazonThe biggest US games retailer GameStop has made an unexpected bid for eBay worth over £40 billion, and naturally it involves a lot of debt.

Read more »